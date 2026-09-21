Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney's BoardWalk is Ending Regular Operating Hours

The venue will stay in its current form as a private event space.

Disney's BoardWalk continues to see changes, with the announcement that Atlantic Dance Hall will no longer be operating as a regular nightclub open to any visiting Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World has announced the end of regular weekend operations for Atlantic Dance Hall. Located at Disney's BoardWalk, the nightclub -- featuring music from the 1980s, 1990s and today -- has been open Fridays through Sundays each weekend.
  • It was revealed that this coming weekend will be the last one to visit Atlantic Dance Hall as a regular guest, with its normal operating hours of 8pm-1am available on September 25, 26 and 27.
  • After that, the venue will remain standing in its current form, but will now only be available for private events that can be booked through Disney Meetings & Events and Disney Fairy Tale Weddings.
  • As Walt Disney World looks to overhaul the BoardWalk, Hurly-Burly, a new seaside location featuring live entertainment and food, is opening there on October 1.
  • October 1 is, likely not so coincidentally, the same day Atlantic Dance Hall begins to be available for private functions. And on that same day, a new location for the store Basin also opens at Disney's BoardWalk.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
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