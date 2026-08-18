New Walt Disney World Luggage Service Expands Into First Moderate Resort

Luggage drop-off AND the Skyliner?!

A luggage service that is growing in popularity at Walt Disney World is being expanded into a new Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

What's Happening:

Devotees may recall, back in May there was an update to a growing service that allows eligible guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels to skip baggage claim, with checked luggage delivered directly to their resort through a service operated by BagCheck.

In May, it was revealed that American and United Airlines were both added to the program. At the time, the service was only available at Walt Disney World's Value Resorts.

Now, the service has been updated to include a Moderate resort for the first time with the addition of Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort.

Those staying at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort and flying either American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United Airlines can take advantage of the service.

With the new hotel addition, the service can be used if you're staying at: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Disney’s Pop Century Resort



To Do So:

Fill out the registration form for the Airport Luggage Transfer at Disney service anytime from 30 days to one day (24 hours) prior to your departure flight. You will need your Disney Resort confirmation number and your flight confirmation number when you register. You will receive a confirmation email after registering.

If you registered more than 7 days before your flight, you will receive luggage tags in the mail. If you registered less than 7 days before your flight, you will not receive luggage tags but your bags will still be delivered to your Disney Resorts Collection hotel, now including Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort.

You will still be able to track your bags (via the link in your confirmation email) even without luggage tags.

Check in to your flight online as normal and pay any necessary baggage fees.

Head to the airport and follow your airline’s procedure to drop off your luggage. Enjoy your flight!

Upon arrival at Orlando International Airport, skip baggage claim and head directly to Walt Disney World Resort.

Please allow up to 4 hours from your flight’s arrival time for your luggage to arrive at your Disney Resorts Collection hotel. Once you arrive, you may pick up your bags from Luggage Assistance/Bell Services in the hotel lobby area.

Or, for your convenience, you may use your in-room phone to contact Luggage Assistance/Bell Services to have your luggage delivered directly to your room. Gratuities are not included.