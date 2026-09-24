Walt Disney World Reveals Even More Halloween Treats Coming for Day Guests This Spooky Season

Visitors to the four Walt Disney World theme parks don't need a special ticket to enjoy these Halloween delights!

The Halloween season may have already been upon us for well over a month at Walt Disney World, but new fun is still creeping in. Specifically in the form of some terrifyingly tasty treats available across the resort during daytime hours.

Through October 31, a tantalizingly delicious assortment of ferocious treats await guests throughout Walt Disney World, such as the newly materialized Boneyard Cookies and Scream Sundae at Terra Treats and the Maleficent Funnel Cake at Epic Eats. These are far from the only Halloween treats available at Walt Disney World, with previous Foodie Guides diving into the goodies at Disney Springs and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. But now, let’s dig into the eerie eats making their way to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Daytime Halloween Treats at Magic Kingdom

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

(Available during regular park houses and open until 11 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Pumpkin Sundae – Pumpkin gelato with pumpkin-spiced caramel sauce, pumpkin brittle, and Halloween sprinkles

The Plaza Restaurant

(Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)

NEW! Devilish Crispy Chicken Sandwich – Ghoulish spiced mayonnaise, red cabbage, and Fresno peppers on a black kaiser roll served with french fries

Skull Meatloaf – Caribbean-style glazed meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

NEW! Phantom Pecan-Caramel Cheesecake – Layers of New York and caramel cheesecake with dulce de leche, chocolate ganache, and pecans on a chocolate crust

Goblins and Ghoulies – Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Disaronno Originale Liqueur, apple cider, and pomegranate juice

The Lunching Pad

(Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Ghoulish Blue Raspberry Slushy – Fanta Blue Raspberry Slushy with black vanilla drizzle (Non-alcoholic)

Cheshire Cafe

NEW! Queen of Hearts Tart with sour cherry pie filling

Columbia Harbour House

(Available during regular park hours only)

S'mores Cup – Layers of graham cracker pieces, chocolate ganache, chocolate popping candies, milk chocolate panna cotta, and marshmallow cream

Liberty Square Market

(Available during regular park hours and open until 8:30 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Magic Potion Slushy – Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy with yuzu. Changes color from blue to green when you stir (Non-alcoholic)

Aloha Isle

(Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

DOLE Whip Mango and Chamoy Float – DOLE Whip Mango, DOLE Pineapple Juice, chamoy, and chili-lime seasoning

Halloween Treats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Epic Eats

NEW! Maleficent Funnel Cake – Chocolate funnel cake topped with shimmer, powdered sugar, ube and matcha icings, vanilla soft-serve, and chocolate horns

Woody's Lunch Box

Pumpkin Lunch Box Tart – Pumpkin pie-filled pastry tart with marshmallow fondant, Halloween sprinkles, marshmallows, and chocolate jack-o’-lanterns

ABC Commissary and Backlot Express

Ghost Cream Puff – Filled with sour apple custard topped with toasted meringue and chocolate crispy pearls

Halloween Treats at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Terra Treats

(Available starting Oct. 1)

NEW! Boneyard Cookies and Scream Sundae – Cookies ‘n cream ice cream, chocolate popping crumbs, chocolate cookie, sugar bone, pumpkin candy, and Halloween sprinkles served in a waffle bowl

Fall Ice Cream Cookie Dough Sandwich – Vanilla ice cream, edible cookie dough, chocolate brownie, chocolate chips, fall sprinkles, and sea salt flakes

Flame Tree Barbecue

(Available starting Oct. 1)

NEW! Candy Corn Pop – Spiced cheesecake with apple butter swirl and brown butter graham crackers dipped in white chocolate

Creature Comforts

(Available starting Oct. 1)

NEW! Fall Chocolate Chip Cookie with Halloween Sprinkles

Creature Comforts and Isle of Java

(Available starting Oct. 1)

Fall Mickey Cinnamon Roll with orange icing

Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery

(Available starting Oct. 1)

Pumpkin Cheese Danish with icing

Isle of Java, Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery, and Tamu Tamu Refreshments

(Available starting Oct. 1)

NEW! Mummy Twist – Chocolate twist with icing

Harambe Fruit Market, Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery, and Tamu Tamu Refreshments

(Available starting Oct. 1)

NEW! Apple Cider Muffin – Apple cider muffin with cinnamon streusel and spiced crystal sugar

Sinister Sweets Across Walt Disney World

NEW! Mickey Dirt ‘n Worms Cereal Treat: Cookies ‘n cream-flavored crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating, crushed chocolate cookies, and gummy worms

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

NEW! Mickey Pumpkin Spice Cereal Treat: Pumpkin spice-flavored crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Mickey Halloween Cereal Treat with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating, M&M’S milk chocolate candies Halloween blend, Halloween sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom

Minnie Witch Cereal Treat with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating, M&M’S milk chocolate candies, and chocolatey witch hat

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Minnie Witch Caramel Apple with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original caramel and milk chocolatey coating with M&M’S milk chocolate candies, orange sanding sugar, and a chocolatey witch hat

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom

Karamell-Küche at EPCOT

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Mickey Pumpkin Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original caramel and colored chocolatey coating with fondant features

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom

Karamell-Küche at EPCOT

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Mickey Halloween Caramel Apple with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in caramel and milk chocolatey coating with M&M’S milk chocolate candies Halloween blend, Halloween sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom

Large Mickey Spiderweb Cookie: Sugar cookie with colored chocolatey coating and chocolate Mickey piece

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

NEW! Mickey Halloween Chocolate Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream frosting, dark chocolatey ears, crushed chocolate cookies, and a gummy worm

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Minnie Halloween Vanilla Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with buttercream frosting, dark chocolatey ears, Halloween sprinkles, and chocolatey bow

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

Mickey Halloween Marshmallow Pop with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Marshmallow with milk chocolatey coating, M&M’S milk chocolate candies Halloween blend, Halloween sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom

Mickey Mummy Marshmallow Pop with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Marshmallow with white chocolatey coating and M&M’S milk chocolate candies

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom

Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom

Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs

Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk

NEW! Halloween Popcorn Mix: Buttered popcorn with mini marshmallows, candy corn, Halloween sprinkles, and milk chocolatey drizzle

Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs

Halloween Treat Popcorn Mix with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Buttered popcorn with M&M’S milk chocolate candies Halloween blend, crushed chocolate cookies, Halloween sprinkles, and orange chocolatey drizzle

Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom

Halloween Novelty at Walt Disney World

Available at various snack carts at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Vampire Mickey Mouse Bucket – Includes light up feature and popcorn at time of purchase