Walt Disney World Reveals Even More Halloween Treats Coming for Day Guests This Spooky Season
The Halloween season may have already been upon us for well over a month at Walt Disney World, but new fun is still creeping in. Specifically in the form of some terrifyingly tasty treats available across the resort during daytime hours.
Through October 31, a tantalizingly delicious assortment of ferocious treats await guests throughout Walt Disney World, such as the newly materialized Boneyard Cookies and Scream Sundae at Terra Treats and the Maleficent Funnel Cake at Epic Eats. These are far from the only Halloween treats available at Walt Disney World, with previous Foodie Guides diving into the goodies at Disney Springs and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. But now, let’s dig into the eerie eats making their way to the Walt Disney World Resort.
Daytime Halloween Treats at Magic Kingdom
Plaza Ice Cream Parlor
(Available during regular park houses and open until 11 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Pumpkin Sundae – Pumpkin gelato with pumpkin-spiced caramel sauce, pumpkin brittle, and Halloween sprinkles
The Plaza Restaurant
(Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)
- NEW! Devilish Crispy Chicken Sandwich – Ghoulish spiced mayonnaise, red cabbage, and Fresno peppers on a black kaiser roll served with french fries
- Skull Meatloaf – Caribbean-style glazed meatloaf served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
- NEW! Phantom Pecan-Caramel Cheesecake – Layers of New York and caramel cheesecake with dulce de leche, chocolate ganache, and pecans on a chocolate crust
- Goblins and Ghoulies – Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Disaronno Originale Liqueur, apple cider, and pomegranate juice
The Lunching Pad
(Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Ghoulish Blue Raspberry Slushy – Fanta Blue Raspberry Slushy with black vanilla drizzle (Non-alcoholic)
Cheshire Cafe
- NEW! Queen of Hearts Tart with sour cherry pie filling
Columbia Harbour House
(Available during regular park hours only)
- S'mores Cup – Layers of graham cracker pieces, chocolate ganache, chocolate popping candies, milk chocolate panna cotta, and marshmallow cream
Liberty Square Market
(Available during regular park hours and open until 8:30 p.m. during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- Magic Potion Slushy – Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy with yuzu. Changes color from blue to green when you stir (Non-alcoholic)
Aloha Isle
(Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)
- DOLE Whip Mango and Chamoy Float – DOLE Whip Mango, DOLE Pineapple Juice, chamoy, and chili-lime seasoning
Halloween Treats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Epic Eats
- NEW! Maleficent Funnel Cake – Chocolate funnel cake topped with shimmer, powdered sugar, ube and matcha icings, vanilla soft-serve, and chocolate horns
Woody's Lunch Box
- Pumpkin Lunch Box Tart – Pumpkin pie-filled pastry tart with marshmallow fondant, Halloween sprinkles, marshmallows, and chocolate jack-o’-lanterns
ABC Commissary and Backlot Express
- Ghost Cream Puff – Filled with sour apple custard topped with toasted meringue and chocolate crispy pearls
Halloween Treats at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Terra Treats
(Available starting Oct. 1)
- NEW! Boneyard Cookies and Scream Sundae – Cookies ‘n cream ice cream, chocolate popping crumbs, chocolate cookie, sugar bone, pumpkin candy, and Halloween sprinkles served in a waffle bowl
- Fall Ice Cream Cookie Dough Sandwich – Vanilla ice cream, edible cookie dough, chocolate brownie, chocolate chips, fall sprinkles, and sea salt flakes
Flame Tree Barbecue
(Available starting Oct. 1)
- NEW! Candy Corn Pop – Spiced cheesecake with apple butter swirl and brown butter graham crackers dipped in white chocolate
Creature Comforts
(Available starting Oct. 1)
- NEW! Fall Chocolate Chip Cookie with Halloween Sprinkles
Creature Comforts and Isle of Java
(Available starting Oct. 1)
- Fall Mickey Cinnamon Roll with orange icing
Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery
(Available starting Oct. 1)
- Pumpkin Cheese Danish with icing
Isle of Java, Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery, and Tamu Tamu Refreshments
(Available starting Oct. 1)
- NEW! Mummy Twist – Chocolate twist with icing
Harambe Fruit Market, Kusafiri Coffee Shop & Bakery, and Tamu Tamu Refreshments
(Available starting Oct. 1)
- NEW! Apple Cider Muffin – Apple cider muffin with cinnamon streusel and spiced crystal sugar
Sinister Sweets Across Walt Disney World
NEW! Mickey Dirt ‘n Worms Cereal Treat: Cookies ‘n cream-flavored crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating, crushed chocolate cookies, and gummy worms
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
NEW! Mickey Pumpkin Spice Cereal Treat: Pumpkin spice-flavored crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Mickey Halloween Cereal Treat with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating, M&M’S milk chocolate candies Halloween blend, Halloween sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom
Minnie Witch Cereal Treat with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Crisped rice cereal treat with milk chocolatey coating, M&M’S milk chocolate candies, and chocolatey witch hat
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
Minnie Witch Caramel Apple with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original caramel and milk chocolatey coating with M&M’S milk chocolate candies, orange sanding sugar, and a chocolatey witch hat
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom
- Karamell-Küche at EPCOT
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Mickey Pumpkin Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in Werther’s Original caramel and colored chocolatey coating with fondant features
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom
- Karamell-Küche at EPCOT
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Mickey Halloween Caramel Apple with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears dipped in caramel and milk chocolatey coating with M&M’S milk chocolate candies Halloween blend, Halloween sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom
Large Mickey Spiderweb Cookie: Sugar cookie with colored chocolatey coating and chocolate Mickey piece
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
NEW! Mickey Halloween Chocolate Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with chocolate buttercream frosting, dark chocolatey ears, crushed chocolate cookies, and a gummy worm
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Minnie Halloween Vanilla Cupcake: Vanilla cupcake with buttercream frosting, dark chocolatey ears, Halloween sprinkles, and chocolatey bow
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
Mickey Halloween Marshmallow Pop with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Marshmallow with milk chocolatey coating, M&M’S milk chocolate candies Halloween blend, Halloween sprinkles, and white chocolatey drizzle
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom
Mickey Mummy Marshmallow Pop with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Marshmallow with white chocolatey coating and M&M’S milk chocolate candies
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom
- Big Top Souvenirs at Magic Kingdom
- Zuri’s Sweets Shop at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
- Disney’s Candy Cauldron at Disney Springs
- Bayview Gifts at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Screen Door General Store on Disney’s BoardWalk
NEW! Halloween Popcorn Mix: Buttered popcorn with mini marshmallows, candy corn, Halloween sprinkles, and milk chocolatey drizzle
- Goofy’s Candy Company at Disney Springs
Halloween Treat Popcorn Mix with M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies: Buttered popcorn with M&M’S milk chocolate candies Halloween blend, crushed chocolate cookies, Halloween sprinkles, and orange chocolatey drizzle
- Main Street Confectionery at Magic Kingdom
Halloween Novelty at Walt Disney World
Available at various snack carts at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Vampire Mickey Mouse Bucket – Includes light up feature and popcorn at time of purchase