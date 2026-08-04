Disney Springs Reveals Halloween 2026 Foodie Guide with Dozens of New Treats

From the return of Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar Halloween overlay to pumpkin desserts, spooky cocktails, and all-new seasonal entrees, Disney Springs is packed with Halloween flavors beginning August 11.

Halloween is beginning to creep in at Disney Springs, and this year’s lineup is bigger than ever. From returning fan-favorite overlays to dozens of brand-new treats, drinks, and savory bites, Disney Eats has unveiled the complete 2026 Foodie Guide to Halloween at Disney Springs, giving guests plenty of reasons to celebrate the spooky season beyond the theme parks.

Beginning August 11, Disney Springs transforms into one of Walt Disney World's top Halloween destinations, with seasonal menus available across restaurants, bakeries, bars, and quick-service locations. Whether you're craving pumpkin desserts, eerie cocktails, themed entrees, or collectible sweets, this year's offerings span nearly every corner of the shopping and dining district.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar

(Available August 11 through November 9)

Candelabra Eggs - Deviled eggs with crispy fried chicken, sweet-and-tart pepper sauce, and aji amarillo custard

Temple of Doom Margarita - Patrón Silver Tequila, Bols Blackberry Brandy, blackberry purée, habanero-lime syrup, and lime juice topped with a black sugar rim, blackberries, and cherries

Midnight Relic - Tito’s Handmade Vodka, ube syrup, cream of coconut, lemon juice, and a pinch of edible glitter

Alien Invader Sliders - Crispy Nashville hot fried chicken, sliced provolone, dill pickle slices, cheddar-chive biscuit, and queen olives

Dark Forest Dip - Roasted mixed mushrooms, baby rainbow carrots, hummus, toasted pumpkin seeds, and pita

Bone Kebabs - Pork and beef bone kebabs, prosciutto, creamy tomato sauce, and kataifi straws

Midnight Mayhem Popcorn Chicken - Crispy fried chicken, candied bacon, spiced walnuts, popcorn, and hot honey sauce

Viper’s Nest - DOLE Pineapple Juice, white cranberry juice, green apple syrup, blue curaçao syrup, Sprite, and butterfly pea extract topped with green apple juice-filled pearls and gummy candy

Skull of the Dead Dip - Barbacoa beef, cheddar sauce, spicy fried onion straws, and plantain chips

Fright of the Espresso - Cold brew and pumpkin spice liqueur garnished with pumpkin spice

Cold brew, Kahlúa liqueur, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur, and salted caramel syrup garnished with caramel popcorn

Skull and Sour - Jameson Irish Whiskey, Bols Peach Schnapps Liqueur, lemon juice, and pumpkin spice syrup topped with green apple juice-filled pearls and gummy strands

Amorette’s Patisserie

(Available August 11 through November 9)

Candle Petit Cake - Black velvet cake with spiced berry jam, pumpkin ganache, and dark chocolate glaçage

Halloween Brownie - topped with cookie pieces, passion fruit crispy pearls, and a chocolate coin

Halloween Cookie - Chocolate chip cookie with pretzel pieces, toffee, milk and dark chocolate chips, and chocolate coin

Apple Cheesecake - Vanilla cheesecake, apple compote, apple-caramel ganache, and spiced graham cracker crust

Éclairs -

Peanut Butter Éclair : Éclair filled with peanut butter mousse, caramel ganache, and nougat pieces

: Éclair filled with peanut butter mousse, caramel ganache, and nougat pieces S’mores Éclair : Éclair filled with marshmallow mousse, chocolate ganache, and graham cracker pieces

: Éclair filled with marshmallow mousse, chocolate ganache, and graham cracker pieces Cherry Pie Éclair: Éclair filled with cherry pie filling, streusel, and vanilla mousse

Pumpkin-spiced Crème Brûlée - Vanilla and pumpkin-spiced crème brûlée with maple whipped cream and meringue

Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’

(Available August 11 through November 30)

Fried Brussels Sprouts - tossed in balsamic glaze drizzled with spicy honey and topped with crumbled goat cheese

Pumpkin Bread Pudding - topped with vanilla ice cream, house made whipped cream, and a dusting of pumpkin spice cinnamon blend

Burnt Sugar Old-Fashioned - Bubba’s Burnt Sugar Whiskey and Michter’s Small Batch Bourbon with chocolate and Angostura bitters, garnished with a dried orange slice

Brunswick Stew - Hearty stew with pulled pork, Shredded smoked turkey, corn, lima beans, and potatoes served with multigrain toast points

Pumpkin Cream Coffee (Iced or Hot) - Pumpkin pie flavored bourbon mixed with cold brew or hot coffee and dusted with a pumpkin spice cinnamon blend

Orange Maple-Glazed Pork Chop - A 12-ounce bone-in chop, grilled to perfection then caramelized with a spiced orange maple glaze, served with roasted rainbow carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, and a cheddar drop biscuit

Chicken Guy

(Available August 11 through November 1)

Harvest Apple Chicken Sandwich - Crispy southern tenders with white cheddar cheese, hot honey orchard sauce, applewood smoked bacon, and crisp apple slaw

Pumpkin Spiced Cheesecake Shake - Hand-spun vanilla soft serve blended with pumpkin purée, ginger snap crumbles, and caramel swirl topped with fresh whipped cream and cookie crumbles (Available until November 15)



City Works Eatery & Pour House

(Available August 11 through November 30)

Pumpkin Spice Lemonade - House made lemonade with pumpkin spice syrup

Pumpkin Spice Dirty Soda - Coca-Cola, pumpkin spice syrup, and vanilla cream



Dockside Margaritas

(Available August 11 through November 9)

Citrus Curse - Patrón Silver Tequila, Cointreau Liqueur, Bols Melon Liqueur, sour mix, lime juice, and green edible glitter garnished with a dehydrated orange and sea salt

eet by Maneet Chauhan

(Available August 11 through October 31)

Mad Scientist's Flatbread - Fresh naan topped with tomato sauce, bubbling mozzarella, and grated Parmesan with chaat masala and fresh cilantro

Grand Vizier Wings - Crispy jerk-spiced wings glazed with smoky tamarind BBQ sauce for the perfect balance of sweet heat and bold spice finished with fresh herbs

Franken-Weenies - Crispy corn dogs served over hearty pork chili and smothered in creamy beer cheese sauce presented in a playful casket-style display

Boogie Man Wrap - Spinach tortilla, chopped tandoori chicken, crunchy chili lime chips, lettuce, pico de gallo, garlic sauce, and Voodoo Verde sauce

Campfire Poutine - Crispy masala fries loaded with slow-pulled pork and shredded cheddar cheese drizzled with tikka sauce and garlic emulsion

Darkest Night Slushie - Frozen green apple lemonade dyed black with a ping pong eyeball (non-alcoholic)

Happy Haunts - Vodka, watermelon vodka, mango rum, pineapple rum, blue curaçao, sweet and sour mix, and pineapple juice served in a light-up skull mug

Erin McKenna’s Bakery

(Available October 1 through October 31)

Spooky Sugar Cookies - Hand-decorated and hauntingly adorable

Coffin Cakes - Shaped like a coffin and frosted in vanilla buttercream with piped roses

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich - filled with cinnamon buttercream

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

(Available August 11 through November 1)

Halloween Donuts

Nutella Boston Scream : Nutella Boston cream donut featuring a spider web design

: Nutella Boston cream donut featuring a spider web design Orange and Pink Ghost Buddies : Yeast donut dipped in pink or orange vanilla icing, topped with sprinkle mix and a friendly ghost sugar candy

: Yeast donut dipped in pink or orange vanilla icing, topped with sprinkle mix and a friendly ghost sugar candy Chocolate Sprinkle Mix : Yeast donut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Halloween sprinkle mix

: Yeast donut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Halloween sprinkle mix Tombstone : Yeast donut dipped in green vanilla icing, topped with crushed Oreos, chocolate buttercream, and a tombstone sugar candy

: Yeast donut dipped in green vanilla icing, topped with crushed Oreos, chocolate buttercream, and a tombstone sugar candy Haunted Mansion: Vegan purple ube donut dipped in sky blue vanilla icing, topped with green sprinkles, vanilla buttercream, OREO dust, and edible clock

Frontera Cocina

(Available August 11 through November 10)

Chocolate Skull - Vanilla bean mousse, vanilla-soaked sponge cake, strawberry compote, and pistachio crumble

Serenata de Muertos - Tesoro Azul Blanco Tequila, pineapple-ginger juice, Acho Reyes Verde Liqueur, and activated charcoal

The Ganachery

(Available August 11 through November 9)

Pumpkin Spice S’more - House-made graham crackers, spiced pumpkin ganache, dark chocolate, and vanilla marshmallow toasted to order

Vampire Mickey Chocolate Piñata - Dark chocolate shell filled with blood orange jelly candies and milk chocolate ghosts

Coco Cinnamon Ganache Square - Sri Lankan cinnamon with milk chocolate

Pumpkin Spice Malted Chocolate Chiller - A blend of three chocolates, malt, and pumpkin spice

Ursula Dark Berry Ganache Pop - Blackberry ganache with cassis and vanilla covered in dark chocolate

Haunted Mansion Portrait Bars - Four chocolate ganache bars with flavors of chipotle, raspberry, salted caramel, and passion fruit



Jaleo by Jose Andres

(Available September 22 through December 31)

Vieiras con Calabaza y Naranjas - Seared Hokkaido scallops served with silky butternut squash purée, sweet orange segments, toasted pumpkin seeds, and a rich Pedro Ximénez reduction



Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co.

(Available August 11 through October 31)

Joffrey's Chai Tea Latte - with caramel apple butter syrup topped with whipped cream and cinnamon



Paddlefish

(Available August 11 through October 31)

Toasted Caramel Old Fashioned - Whiskey with toasted caramel and notes of vanilla, oak, and sugar



Outdoor Bars

(Available August 11 through November 9)

Hibiscus Mezcal Margarita - Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Cointreau Liqueur, sour mix, lime juice, and hibiscus syrup garnished with chili-lime seasoning



Raglan Road

(Available September 1 through November 1)

Bandaged Bangers Mini Sausages - bandaged in golden pastry served with bright, tangy buffalo sauce

Boooo! – Pumpkin Cream Ale - by 81 Brewing Tampa, FL

Raglan’s Ghostly Guinness Pie - A hauntingly good puff pastry pie, its spooky face hiding braised beef, wild mushrooms, and a slow-cooked Guinness gravy served with a side of mash

Proper Little Pumpkin - Raglan Road’s signature cheesecake with a pumpkin spice twist

Irish Pumpkin Shake - Our signature Baileys shake ice cream chilled to thrill feat pumpkin spice topped with a creamy cinnamon cold foam

Black Barrel Whiskey Ribs - Half rack of slow cooked pork ribs coated in a Jameson black barrel whiskey glaze

Samhain Sangria - The Whistler Irish Whiskey and pinot grigio shaken with apple cider juice and house made cinnamon syrup topped with a bubbly Magners Irish Cider float

Rainforest Café

(Available August 11 through October 31)

Pot Roast - Slow-roasted pot roast, baby potatoes, roasted carrots, celery, and red onions with au jus topped with crispy onions

Splitsville

(Available August 11 through November 1)

All Hallow’s Eve Sushi Roll - Sushi rice, cream cheese, cucumber, avocado, shrimp, spicy volcano mix topped off with torched nori paper yum yum sauce, eel sauce, masago, and scallions

Beverages

Mad Scientist Mocktai l: Fresh-squeezed lemon juice, apple juice, green apple syrup. Served in a beaker glass alongside a syringe filled with caramel syrup to mix your own concoction!

l: Fresh-squeezed lemon juice, apple juice, green apple syrup. Served in a beaker glass alongside a syringe filled with caramel syrup to mix your own concoction! Witch’s Brew : Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, grenadine, apple juice, and muddled blackberries. Garnished with purple and black edible glitter for a ghastly glow

: Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, grenadine, apple juice, and muddled blackberries. Garnished with purple and black edible glitter for a ghastly glow Candy Corn Colada : A blend of frozen pina colada and orange crush, topped off with whipped cream and candy corn

: A blend of frozen pina colada and orange crush, topped off with whipped cream and candy corn Vampire’s Kiss : Frozen strawberry colada with whipped cream and novelty vampire teeth.

: Frozen strawberry colada with whipped cream and novelty vampire teeth. Purple People Eater: Frozen rum runner swirled with Big Wave Dave topped with whipped cream and a candy eyeball.

The Graveyard : Orange Crush, Big Wave Dave, and garnished with a skeleton hand and a gummy worm.

: Orange Crush, Big Wave Dave, and garnished with a skeleton hand and a gummy worm. Fright Flight: A spooky sampling of all of our frozen Halloween concoctions! Candy Corn Colada, Vampire’s Kiss, Purple People Eater and The Graveyard.

Summer House on the Lake

(Available August 11 through October 31)

Holiday Cookies - Stop by The Cookie Bar for ghoulishly fun and festive twists on signature cookies alongside a special Mummy Sugar Cookie

Swirls on the Water

(Available September 4 through November 9)

Vampire Mickey Cone - Pumpkin and chocolate soft-serve swirl, white sprinkles, and chocolate Mickey coin in a chocolate cone

T-Rex Café

(Available August 11 through October 31)

Tuscan Pork Chop - Lemon and herb-marinated pork chop served over a white bean ragoût and white wine tomato broth with spinach, feta cheese, and tomatoes served with feta mashed potatoes

Terralina Crafted Italian

(Available August 11 through October 31)

Pumpkin Tiramisu - Layers of cinnamon-espresso-soaked ladyfingers and velvety mascarpone cream infused with fresh pumpkin finished with a dusting of cocoa

Spiced Caramel Apple Mule - Stoli Caramel, apple cider, allspice dram, lemon juice, and ginger beer

The Boathouse

(Available August 11 through November 30)

Baked Manhattan - Woodford Reserve, Carpano Antica, vanilla, and Luxardo cherry

The Polite Pig

(Available August 1 through October 31)

Piggy’s Potion - A hauntingly refreshing blend of rum, pineapple juice, Midori, and blue curaçao

Shank of the Lamb - 24-hour cured & smoked lamb shank, creamy sweet corn risotto, fresh watermelon radish and parsley salad, and roasted butternut squash finished with a rich demi-glacé

Vivoli il Gelato

(Available August 11 through November 3)

Oreo Tiramisu - Mascarpone cream with layers of espresso-soaked Oreo cookies

Pumpkin Cannoli - Sweet ricotta and mascarpone filing in an Italian pastry shell topped with chocolate chips

Pumpkin Spice Affogato - Pumpkin gelato with a shot of espresso

Jack’s Crew

Jack O Lantern float with vanilla gelato, Fanta orange, whipped cream, and sprinkles

with vanilla gelato, Fanta orange, whipped cream, and sprinkles Gremlin Shake with mint chocolate chip gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate chips

with mint chocolate chip gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate chips Werewolf Shake with vanilla and chocolate gelato, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate chips

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Choco Churro Bitz - Cinn-A-Bitz drizzled with dulce de leche and chocolate sauce



With dozens of exclusive menu items debuting across Disney Springs, this year's Halloween celebration offers one of the largest seasonal food lineups Disney has ever assembled. Whether guests are stopping by for a specialty cocktail, hunting down every pumpkin dessert, or spending an evening inside the haunted version of Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate Halloween beginning August 11.

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