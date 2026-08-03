Six Ravens To Hold "Exceptionally Soft Opening" Starting Today at Disney Springs
The new concept comes from the team behind Gideon's Bakehouse
At long last, those visiting Disney Springs at Walt Disney World might be able to get a bit of a preview of what to expect from the new Six Ravens location as they attempt to hold an "exceptionally soft opening."
What's Happening:
- Six Ravens, the new location from the same team behind Gideon's Bakehouse, is preparing for what they call an "exceptionally soft opening" of their new Disney Springs location today.
- Citing their unique scratch-made menu and space limitations, they are issuing out a list of expectations as they prepare to open their doors today, August 3.
- First and foremost, as one might expect, they have shared that a virtual queue will be used when (not if) the line grows "excessively long."
- There will also be limits of two of their signature delectables, the Coffyns, per paying guest.
- They also share that their menu that is meant to be enjoyed right away, so don't expect seating inside this location as it is a small grab-and-go.
- Lastly, the team shares that they "don't do influencers or media events. All are welcome and equal," asking for grace as the team will be learning during this soft opening period.
- A Grand Opening is expected after the team is fully ready, and an announcement of that exact date has been promised for the future.
- First revealed earlier this year, Six Ravens is coming to Disney Springs in The Landing district. The new location will specialize in a creation called Coffyns, the original term for an old school hand pie.
- This fluffy yeast bread is filled with flavors created not only by the talented minds in Gideon’s kitchen but also by some of your favorite Orlando culinary superstars. You'll also be able to find potatoes, local draft beer, and some tasty desserts at the new location.
- Six Ravens posted the full details to their Instagram earlier regarding the soft opening attempt, revealing the details, expectations, and kept it true to their story.
The Post:
- Six Ravens shared, "Let’s train for the great quest to Seek the Six! Today we will attempt an exceptionally soft opening. Six Ravens is a relentless beast that needs to be understood, and we are now looking for noble adventurers to help us prepare. Getting this menu to you is challenging, given the scratch-made uniqueness of what we do and the constrained space in which it dwells, but our crew is mighty, and we’re ready to win the day. Will it be bumpy? Most likely. Will there be waits? No doubt. But we hope you enjoy our work and help us to figure out exactly what Six Ravens wants to be. It takes a village. Let’s talk expectations:
- We will engage in our Virtual Queue when the line grows excessively long, meaning we will take your number and text you when it is your time. This will allow you to enjoy the beauty of Disney Springs while you wait.
- Each Six Ravens Coffyn and Smashed Potatoes comes with a dipping sauce. You can mix and match, but trust our pairings during your early visits. We are our harshest critics, and have time-tested the best outcomes.
- Limit of 2 Coffyns per paying guest. This menu is built to be enjoyed right away. We are a small grab-and-go with no seating. Find a nice place out in the shade and enjoy the experience. Inside each Merry Meal box, you will find a knife, a tiny spoon, and collectible sticker. PROTIP: Cut your Coffyn in half and use the spoon to put the perfect amount of sauce on your bite!
- We’re shadow creatures. Prepare for your eyes to adjust. It’s dark and cozy inside, giving you a retreat from the lava storm called Florida summer.
- In Six Ravens, you are surrounded by the finale of the story. Behind you is the moment the King and his crew complete their six trials and gain audience with The Six. They are depicted in carved ancient stone. In front of you is the found mural of The Six Ravens, which some say still holds otherworldly capacities.
We don’t do media events or influencers. All are welcome and equal. Please give us some grace. The team will be learning. The grand opening will be announced when we feel unstoppable, offering a gorgeous free gift for attendees (More later). Ok. Let’s do this."
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