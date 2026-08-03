Get Ready for the Holidays as Maria & Enzo's Opens Up Breakfast with Santa Reservations
The first special breakfast will take place on December 12
As we get into August, its time to start thinking of holiday plans at Walt Disney World, leading to the opening of reservations for a special breakfast experience at Maria & Enzo's.
What's Happening:
- Summer is wrapping up at the Walt Disney World Resort, and that means that we need to start thinking about the holiday season!
- To help us get ready, Maria & Enzo's, the fan-favorite eatery at Disney Springs, has opened their reservations for the annual Breakfast with Santa!
- Set against the sparkling views of Lake Buena Vista, Breakfast with Santa at Maria & Enzo's surrounds guests with festive decor and offers up a family-style breakfast that is filled with sweet and savory breakfast favorites.
- Not only is there food for the occasion, but also special visits from Santa Claus and his merry elves, joyful holiday carolers, and keepsake photos to capture the memories. Guests ages 21 and older can also enjoy a Prosecco mimosa to toast the season.
- The event will take place each morning with three different seating times, December 12, 13, 19, 20, and 24, at 9:30 AM, 9:45 AM, and 10:00 AM.
- Those who book early can save 10% when they reserve by October 5. After October 5, ticket prices will increase to a Platinum experience for $89 per adult/$55 per child.
- A Gold experience for $79 per adult/$55 per child.
- The menu includes a pastry basket, yogurt parfait, fruit platter, pancakes, scrambled eggs, applewood-smoked bacon, sausage, tater tots, and a variety of beverages - all served up family style.
- You can book your table now at the official site for Maria & Enzo's. For more information and to plan your holiday visit to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
Maria & Enzo's:
- Maria & Enzo's is a popular dining location in Disney Springs at Walt Disney World.
- The restaurant features a stunning dining room with 50-foot ceilings and views of Lake Buena Vista as well as a First Class Lounge for serene adult dining.
- The authentic fare is inspired by Sicilian cuisine and offers a range of handmade pastas, fresh fish, steaks, desserts and coffees. A full bar provides hand crafted cocktails and a special selection of popular and rare Italian wines.
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