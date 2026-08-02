Interior Work at Disney Springs Arribas Bros. Location Leads to Temporary Silhouette Setup

Work on the permanent silhouette studio is currently taking place

A popular Disney Springs location remains open while a bit of work is being done on the inside of the store.

What's Happening:

A recent trip to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World helped shine a light on a bit of work that is being done at the Arribas Bros. location in the Marketplace district.

Inside, guests will find a number of construction walls as their silhouette studio gets a bit of refurbishing and enhancements.

If you head to the Disney Springs locations looking for a silhouette though, don't worry. A temporary location is set up nearby so you can still get one of these favorite handcrafted pieces.

The store remains open while the refurbishments on the interior are taking place.

Other opportunities that this location is known for are still available. Guests can find dazzling crystal, Pavé crystal and porcelain giftware and watch items be meticulously handcrafted by artisans from around the world. Incredibly detailed Disney-themed collectibles, figurines, jewelry, sculptures, tiaras and more can also be found here.

Guests are also known to pop in for daily glassblowing demonstrations, custom engraving, laser-etching and the aforementioned silhouette portraits. Personalized items like crystal drinkware, frames, laser cubes, pen sets, photo albums and stemware are also found at this Disney Springs location.

For more information and to plan your visit to Disney Springs and the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel !