Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2026 Foodie Guide Is Here

Who has room for candy when there's this much great food?

The Foodie Guide for this year's Mickey No-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom is here, and it's mouthwatering. This year see's a host of returning favorites but also a significant selection of brand new items that Disney World food fans won't want to miss.

What's Happening:

Casey’s Corner Menu

Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn French Fries: French fries topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Headless Horseman Treat (NEW): Pumpkin pie tart topped with whipped cheesecake, spiced caramel panna cotta, candied pecans, and marshmallow buttercream “flames”(Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn Mini Corn Dogs: Mini corn dogs topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Chipotle Barbecue Pork and Street Corn Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with fire-roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapeño ranch, and cilantro (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Main Street Bakery Menu

Mickey Cinnamon Roll: with white icing and Halloween sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Mickey-shaped Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake with graham cracker crust and white chocolate whipped ganache (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor Menu

Pumpkin Sundae: Pumpkin gelato with pumpkin-spiced caramel sauce, pumpkin brittle, and Halloween sprinkles (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

The Plaza Restaurant Menu

Devilish Crispy Chicken Sandwich (NEW): Ghoulish spiced mayonnaise, red cabbage, and Fresno peppers on a black kaiser roll served with french fries (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)

Goblins and Ghoulies: Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Disaronno Originale Liqueur, apple cider, and pomegranate juice (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)

Phantom Pecan-Caramel Cheesecake(NEW): Layers of New York and caramel cheesecake with dulce de leche, chocolate ganache, and pecans on a chocolate crust (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)

Skull Meatloaf: Caribbean-style glazed meatloaf served with loaded mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party; reservations recommended)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies Menu

Candy Bowl Sundae: Vanilla soft-serve topped with chocolate cone dip, SNICKERS bar pieces, TWIX cookie bar pieces, and M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Halloween Blend (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cauldron Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee with pumpkin-spiced foam and Halloween sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

The Lunching Pad Menu

Creepy Kimchi Hot Dog: topped with sriracha cream cheese, kimchi, and Hades relish (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Ghoulish Blue Raspberry Slushy: Fanta Blue Raspberry Slushy with black vanilla drizzle (Non-alcoholic (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Jalapeño Popper Hot Dog: topped with queso fundido, pickled and fried jalapeños, bacon, and onions (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Hades Cake Pop (NEW): Mexican hot chocolate cake with popping candies dipped in chocolate with blue marshmallow “fire” (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe Menu

Fang-tastic Garlic Butter Burger (NEW): Angus beef with Boursin and brie fondue, crispy onions, and garlic pickles on a toasted black bun served with french fries (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Sweet-and-Spicy Chicken Strips: with Korean barbecue sauce and topped with black sesame seeds, crispy garlic, and green onions served with french fries (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Minnie Witch Hat: Sugar cookie topped with strawberry-banana mousse, chocolate, and buttercream (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Oogie Boogie Slushy: Frozen apple cider topped with cinnamon whipped cream and sour gummy candy (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Cheshire Cafe Menu

Queen of Hearts Tart (NEW): with sour cherry pie filling (Available during regular park hours only)

Storybook Treats Menu

Queen of Hearts Tart (NEW): with sour cherry pie filling (Available at this location during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

with sour cherry pie filling (Available at this location during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only) Ursula Cone: Wild berry soft-serve with candy coral and citrus cotton candy in a black vanilla cone (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Friar’s Nook Menu

Bowl of Bones: Pork wings fried with jalapeños and tossed in barbecue sauce made with Coca-Cola Cherry (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Not-So-Poison Apple Doughnuts: rolled in apple cider sugar and drizzled with caramel sauce (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Buffalo Chicken Hand Pie: Buffalo chicken and mozzarella wrapped in a flaky dough topped with blue cheese crumbles and Buffalo-ranch (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Haunting Jalapeño Tots: Tots topped with plant-based black bean chili, cheddar sauce, and jalapeño sauce (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Be Our Guest Restaurant Menu

Beef Short Rib: Slowly cooked beef short rib slowly cooked in cabernet sauvignon and figs, butternut squash purée, and roasted fall vegetables

The Forbidden Rose: “The Grey Stuff,” black buttercream, and black rose petal

Apple Cider Margarita (NEW): Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, and apple cider

Castle Fog: Empress 1908 Gin, Bols Blackberry Liqueur, lemon juice, and cane syrup

Cinderella’s Royal Table Menu

Chicken Cauldron (NEW): Black truffle sauce, root vegetables, and potato-pumpkin purée

Pumpkin Spice Margarita: Lalo Blanco Tequila, RumChata Cream Liqueur, pumpkin spice syrup, and oat milk with a sprinkle of crushed cinnamon-sugar graham crackers

Beef Short Rib èn Croute: Fall vegetables and roasted beet demi-glace

Creepy Cheesecake: Pumpkin cheesecake, spiced oranges, orange curd, and chocolate crumbs

Supernatural Shrimp: Avocado mousse, tomato horseradish sauce, rice cracker, and wasabi peas

Violet Specter: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Chambord Liqueur, lemon juice, and Sprite, garnished with mint and a Luxardo cherry

Pinocchio Village Haus Menu

Cruella Cookie Sandwich (NEW): Chocolate cookies filled with raspberry ganache dipped in white chocolate and sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Undead Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Strips: with garlic-Parmesan sauce, parsley, and served with french fries (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Fra Diavolo Chicken Sandwich (NEW): Fried chicken breast with fra diavolo sauce, cheese, basil pesto, and arugula on a ciabatta bun served with french fries (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Scary Ghost Slushy: Blue raspberry slushy with marshmallow foam and a marshmallow ghost (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Phantasmal Fried Pumpkin Ravioli: served with black garlic aïoli and a side Caesar salad (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Columbia Harbour House Menu

S'mores Cup: Layers of graham cracker pieces, chocolate ganache, popping chocolate candies, milk chocolate panna cotta, and marshmallow cream (Available during regular park hours only)

Liberty Square Market Menu

Magic Portion Slushy: Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy with yuzu. Changes color from blue to green when you stir (Non-alcoholic) (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments Menu

Doom Buggy Dumplings (NEW): Chicken dumplings with red miso gochujang sauce, furikake, and chili threads (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pumpkin-spiced Funnel Cake Sundae: Pumpkin funnel cake topped with pumpkin gelato, whipped cream, pumpkin-spiced caramel, candy pumpkins, and sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pumpkin funnel cake topped with pumpkin gelato, whipped cream, pumpkin-spiced caramel, candy pumpkins, and sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only) Graveyard Hot Chicken and Waffle (NEW): Nashville hot chicken strips, blue cornmeal waffle, and pickle ranch (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Hatbox Ghost Pop NEW): Chocolate crumbs layered with chocolate mousse and dulce de leche topped with blue crispy pearls and a chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe Menu

Cursed Cowboy Fries (NEW): Sweet potato fries topped with barbecue burnt ends, chipotle queso, pico de gallo, and crispy jalapeños (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Pumpkin Patch Mini Churros: rolled in orange sugar and served with pumpkin cheesecake dip (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Frightful Black Bean Burger (NEW): topped with jalapeño-ranch slaw and jalapeño chips served with french fries (Plant-based) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Guava Lemonade Slushy: with cheesecake foam, Halloween sprinkles, and a sugar spider (Non-alcoholic (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Buzzard Wings: Whole chicken wings tossed with grilled onions, jalapeños, and lime (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Skull-icious Cake (NEW): Chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and peanut butter buttercream with chocolate popping candies and a chocolate cookie crust (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Golden Oak Outpost Menu

Cajun Crawfish and Sausage BOOtine: Waffle fries topped with cheese curds and Cajun crawfish-andouille sausage gravy (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Beignets from Beyond: Light, sweet, and fluffy beignets with powdered sugar and chocolate cookie pieces over cookies and cream cheese icing (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Hot Honey Lemonade: Minute Maid Premium Lemonade with hot honey and a chili-lime rim (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party only)

Aloha Isle Refreshments Menu

DOLE Whip Mango and Chamoy Float: DOLE Whip Mango, DOLE Pineapple Juice, chamoy, and chili-lime seasoning (Available during regular park hours and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party)

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