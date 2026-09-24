Photos: New Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT

The new retro-inspired collection celebrating 55 Magical Years of the resort features apparel, accessories, homewares, and more.

An upcoming Walt Disney World milestone is getting the merchandise treatment as a new collection celebrating the resort's 55th anniversary has arrived at Walt Disney World. The new lineup has already been spotted at EPCOT, giving guests a first look at the commemorative merchandise celebrating 55 Magical Years.

The collection embraces a retro aesthetic, giving the new merchandise a nostalgic look that calls back to Walt Disney World's opening year of 1971. The phrase “55 Magical Years” and a new anniversary logo appears across many of the designs in the collection.

Guests can find a wide variety of merchandise in the new collection, with options spanning apparel, accessories, home goods, and more! Let’s take a look at what we spotted at the Creations Shop at EPCOT:

Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt – $69.99

Tumbler With Handle - $27.99

Ceramic Mug - $16.99

55 Magical Years Opening Day Attractions Tee Shirt - $39.99

55 Magical Years Ear Headband - $36.99

Baseball Cap - $32.99

White Zip-up Hoodie Sweatshirt - $69.99

Kids Zip-up Hoodie Sweatshirt - $49.99

Mickey Plush - $39.99

Mickey 55 Women’s Tee - $39.99

Coin Purse – $16.99

Backpack - $59.99

Postcard - $3.99

Keychain - $14.99

Auto Magnet - $11.99

Pennant - $14.99

Throw Blanket - $69.99

The retro and patriotic designs tie the collection together, with the “55 Magical Years” message serving as a recurring element throughout many of the pieces.

The new Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary merchandise is now available at Walt Disney World, with the collection spotted at Creations Shop at EPCOT. Additional locations are sure to come as the anniversary merchandise continues to roll out.



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