Photos: New Collectible Medallions Arrive at World of Disney
Cinderella, Tinker Bell, Stitch and the Fab Five are featured on four new collectible Disney medallions.
A new set of collectible Disney medallions has arrived at World of Disney, giving fans another small souvenir option featuring some of the most recognizable characters from across the Disney universe.
What’s Happening:
- The colorful medallions combine character artwork with an embossed World of Disney detail on the reverse, making each piece a perfect keepsake for those who love shopping in Disney Springs.
- The collection begins with Cinderella, who is featured on a silver medallion. The colorful design showcases the beloved Disney Princess, while the silver finish gives the piece a classic look that stands out among the collection.
- Next up is Tinker Bell, featured on a gold medallion. The classic Disney character is surrounded by a colorful printed design, complemented by the traditional gold finish of the medallion.
- Stitch gets his own design on a brushed gold medallion. The different finish gives this piece a slightly more textured appearance compared to the other designs, while the colorful Stitch artwork adds a playful touch.
- The final medallion celebrates the Fab Five, bringing together Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto and Goofy. The group is featured together on a gold medallion, making it a fun option for fans who want to collect the classic Disney characters all in one piece.
- On the reverse of each medallion, the World of Disney logo is embossed into the metal, giving the collectibles a finished detail on both sides.
- With four designs to collect, the new medallions offer Disney fans another small souvenir to look for during a visit to World of Disney. Whether collecting a favorite character or completing the set, the new designs add another option to the store’s selection of Disney keepsakes.
- The new collectible medallions retail at $10 each, or all four designs for $35 and are now available at World of Disney.
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