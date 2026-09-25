Walt Disney World is Teaming up with the University of Central Florida
Two major communities in Central Florida have come together.
Disney fans are often compared to sports fans when it comes to the way they express their passion. Of course, a lot of Disney fans are also sports fans, and fans of one particular college athletic program are about to get a double dose of fun fandom.
What's Happening:
- The University of Central Florida is in Orlando, on the other side of town from Walt Disney World.
- Due to its location, a lot of local WDW fans are also fans of the UCF Knights.
- Now the two organizations have joined forces, as Disney Experiences has revealed that this weekend the UCF football team will debut the Walt Disney World logo on the rear bumper of their helmets.
- UCF also posted a fun video showing off the new helmet all around Magic Kingdom.
What They're Saying:
- Sivonne Davis, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Walt Disney World Resort: “UCF is an important part of our community, and we are proud to expand on our longstanding relationship in a way that celebrates the spirit of Central Florida. We are excited to see the Walt Disney World logo on the Knights’ helmets as they compete for the Big 12 Conference championship and beyond."
- UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir: “Walt Disney World is part of the fabric of Central Florida, and we are incredibly proud to feature its logo on our football helmets. This relationship brings together two organizations with deep roots in our community, tremendous national reach and a shared belief in creating memorable experiences. We appreciate Walt Disney World’s investment in UCF Athletics and we are excited to showcase this relationship during our Big 12 opener at the Bounce House.”
More Disney/Sports News:
- UCF isn't the only team getting a Disney Parks logo as Disneyland Resort is now part of the Anaheim Ducks helmets.
- ESPN's Super Bowl sweepstakes includes Disneyland Resort prizes.
- Disney+ will be the home of the Banana Ball Championship next month.
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