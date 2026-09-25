Walt Disney World is Teaming up with the University of Central Florida

Sivonne Davis, Vice President of Marketing Strategy at Walt Disney World Resort: “UCF is an important part of our community, and we are proud to expand on our longstanding relationship in a way that celebrates the spirit of Central Florida. We are excited to see the Walt Disney World logo on the Knights’ helmets as they compete for the Big 12 Conference championship and beyond."

UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir: “Walt Disney World is part of the fabric of Central Florida, and we are incredibly proud to feature its logo on our football helmets. This relationship brings together two organizations with deep roots in our community, tremendous national reach and a shared belief in creating memorable experiences. We appreciate Walt Disney World’s investment in UCF Athletics and we are excited to showcase this relationship during our Big 12 opener at the Bounce House.”