Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2026

VisionQuest, Coven Academy, and Banana Ball are coming to Disney+

A new month is coming, and that means lots more to watch on Disney+. Continuing a theme from last month, there are a lot of podcasts hitting the platform in October, including The Jonas Brothers' Hey Jonas, but that's certainly not all we're going to get, as the month will also bring us the live Banana Bowl, a tribute to the late Dolly Parton, and the first Marvel series in quite some time.



New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

The Banana Bowl – October 10 at 8pm ET

The Banana Bowl will stream live on Disney+ and feature the top teams in the Banana Ball league facing off for the season championship. Known for blending athleticism with entertainment, the game will include one of the biggest performances the league has ever seen, bringing together all six teams, along with its signature on-field showmanship from first pitch to final out.

CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton (ABC) – Streaming Live October 21 @ 9pm ET

Following her passing on Aug. 25, the special will be a joyful, emotional celebration of the artist, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur whose music and generosity carried her from the mountains of east Tennessee into the hearts of generations around the world, told through performances, archival footage and personal stories that trace her extraordinary journey to becoming one of the most beloved entertainers and philanthropists in American history

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026

Inspired by the iconic PBS series Austin City Limits, Austin City Limits Music Festival has grown into a two-weekend celebration featuring world-renowned and emerging artists across 8 stages in Austin’s Zilker Park. ACL Fest showcases a diverse lineup spanning rock, pop, folk, indie, country, blues, electronic, and more.

October 2 - Livestream Day One

October 3 - Livestream Day Two

October 4 - Livestream Day Three

TV Shows



Coven Academy (Season 1) - Premiere October 2

In the haunted heart of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they’re willing to go to protect their city—and themselves.

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC)

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

October 6 - Streaming Live @ 8pm ET

October 13 - Streaming Live at 8pm ET

October 20 - Streaming Live at 8pm ET

October 27 - Streaming Live at 8pm ET

VisionQuest

Billed as the conclusion of the Disney+ MCU trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along, VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany as Vision. Following the character's resurrection in WandaVision, the android will attempt to come to terms with who he truly is, with the help of Ultron (a returning James Spader) and somebody who might just be his son.

October 14 - Premiere

October 21

October 28

New Library Additions

Thursday, October 1

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Halloweentown Episode

Hulu Hey Jonas! – New Episode

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – Premiere

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Episode

Friday October 2

Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 2)

Pupstruction (Season 3) – Premiere

Saturday, October 3

Africa Earth’s Wild Home (Season 1) – Premiere –

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – New Episodes

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot ( ESPN ) – 9am ET

Sunday, October 4

We’re Here to Help Podcast – New Episode

Monday, October 5

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Pod Meets World – New Episodes

Tuesday, October 6

Best Friends Podcast – New Episode

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! Podcast – New Episode

Perfect Person Podcast – New Episode

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Episode

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Episodes

StraightioLab – New Episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Episode

We’re Here to Help – New Episode

Wednesday, October 7

Big City Greens (Season 5) – Halloween Special Episode

Gracie's Corner – New Episodes

Gracie's Corner: Shorts – New Episodes

Kiff – Halloween Special Episode

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special Premiere

Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (Season 1) – Premiere

Vampirina : Teenage Vampire (Season 2) – Premiere

Thursday October 8

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Friday, October 9

Benefits with Friends (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

Saturday, October 10

Cartoonified! with Kiff: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

Sunday, October 11

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Monday, October 12

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Tuesday, October 13

Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Wednesday, October 14

Megastorm (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Thursday, October 15

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

October 16

SuperKitties : Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes

October 17

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – Premiere

Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – Premiere

Super Scam Me – Special Premiere

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET

October 18

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 19

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

October 20

Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 21

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

October 22

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

October 24

Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode

Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode

October 25

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 26

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Handsome – New Episode

Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

October 27

Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

October 28

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes

Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes

October 29

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode

Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

October 30

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes

October 31