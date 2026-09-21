Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2026
A new month is coming, and that means lots more to watch on Disney+. Continuing a theme from last month, there are a lot of podcasts hitting the platform in October, including The Jonas Brothers' Hey Jonas, but that's certainly not all we're going to get, as the month will also bring us the live Banana Bowl, a tribute to the late Dolly Parton, and the first Marvel series in quite some time.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
The Banana Bowl – October 10 at 8pm ET
The Banana Bowl will stream live on Disney+ and feature the top teams in the Banana Ball league facing off for the season championship. Known for blending athleticism with entertainment, the game will include one of the biggest performances the league has ever seen, bringing together all six teams, along with its signature on-field showmanship from first pitch to final out.
CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton (ABC) – Streaming Live October 21 @ 9pm ET
Following her passing on Aug. 25, the special will be a joyful, emotional celebration of the artist, songwriter, entertainer, humanitarian and entrepreneur whose music and generosity carried her from the mountains of east Tennessee into the hearts of generations around the world, told through performances, archival footage and personal stories that trace her extraordinary journey to becoming one of the most beloved entertainers and philanthropists in American history
Austin City Limits Music Festival 2026
Inspired by the iconic PBS series Austin City Limits, Austin City Limits Music Festival has grown into a two-weekend celebration featuring world-renowned and emerging artists across 8 stages in Austin’s Zilker Park. ACL Fest showcases a diverse lineup spanning rock, pop, folk, indie, country, blues, electronic, and more.
- October 2 - Livestream Day One
- October 3 - Livestream Day Two
- October 4 - Livestream Day Three
TV Shows
Coven Academy (Season 1) - Premiere October 2
In the haunted heart of New Orleans, Coven Academy follows three teenage witches and their dangerously charming warlock peers at an elite magic boarding school where power is currency, secrets are lethal and attraction is a liability. Caught between ancient supernatural wars and forbidden love interests, the coven must decide how far they’re willing to go to protect their city—and themselves.
Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC)
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. The show is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.
- October 6 - Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
- October 13 - Streaming Live at 8pm ET
- October 20 - Streaming Live at 8pm ET
- October 27 - Streaming Live at 8pm ET
VisionQuest
Billed as the conclusion of the Disney+ MCU trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued with Agatha All Along, VisionQuest stars Paul Bettany as Vision. Following the character's resurrection in WandaVision, the android will attempt to come to terms with who he truly is, with the help of Ultron (a returning James Spader) and somebody who might just be his son.
- October 14 - Premiere
- October 21
- October 28
New Library Additions
Thursday, October 1
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode
- Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast – Halloweentown Episode
- Hey Jonas! – New Episode
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Season 2) – Premiere
- Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Episode
Friday October 2
- Adventure Time: Side Quests (Season 2)
- Pupstruction (Season 3) – Premiere
Saturday, October 3
- Africa Earth’s Wild Home (Season 1) – Premiere –
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 7) – New Episodes
- College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET
Sunday, October 4
- We’re Here to Help Podcast – New Episode
Monday, October 5
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
- Pod Meets World – New Episodes
Tuesday, October 6
- Best Friends Podcast – New Episode
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hey Jonas! Podcast – New Episode
- Perfect Person Podcast – New Episode
- Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Episode
- Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Episodes
- StraightioLab – New Episode
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Episode
- We’re Here to Help – New Episode
Wednesday, October 7
- Big City Greens (Season 5) – Halloween Special Episode
- Gracie's Corner – New Episodes
- Gracie's Corner: Shorts – New Episodes
- Kiff – Halloween Special Episode
- Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Premiere
- Phineas and Ferb – Halloween Special Premiere
- Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild (Season 1) – Premiere
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire (Season 2) – Premiere
Thursday October 8
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
- Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
Friday, October 9
- Benefits with Friends (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes
Saturday, October 10
- Cartoonified! with Kiff: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere
- College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET
Sunday, October 11
- We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
Monday, October 12
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
Tuesday, October 13
- Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
Wednesday, October 14
- Megastorm (Season 1) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
Thursday, October 15
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
- Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
October 16
- SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (Season 3) – New Episodes
October 17
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – Premiere
- Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – Premiere
- Super Scam Me – Special Premiere
- College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN) – 9am ET
October 18
- We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 19
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
October 20
- Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 21
- Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
October 22
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
- Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
October 24
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode
- Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode
October 25
- We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 26
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Handsome – New Episode
- Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
October 27
- Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Between Steps (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
October 28
- Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – New Episodes
- Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts (Season 1) – New Episodes
October 29
- Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast (Season 35) – New Episode
- Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
October 30
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – New Episodes
October 31
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episode
- Locker Diaries: Coven Academy – New Episode