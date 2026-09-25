Photos: Carousel of Progress and Monstropolis Get the Spotlight with New Updates at Walt Disney Presents

Costumes, maquettes, and concept art for the two upcoming projects are now on display inside the Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction.

Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios is the place to go to get a preview of all of the additions coming to Walt Disney World. Some new costumes, figures, and concept art from some upcoming Walt Disney World projects have been added to the attraction.

Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress

The major new addition to Walt Disney Presents showcases the changes coming to Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress at the Magic Kingdom.

With the backdrop of new concept art for the updated attraction, guests can see the costumes for Mother and Father, with Father's costume from Act I in 1969 and Mother's from the futuristic Act IV.

Maquettes also showcase the staging of the characters in their respective scenes.

These new features come to Walt Disney Presents following their debut at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Monstropolis

More new updates to Walt Disney Presents come in the form of maquettes and concept art for Monstropolis – which will be opening its first phase next year at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Maquettes of some of the monstrous animals that will feature in the land can be seen, alongside a laugh canister.

Concept art is featured here, including new art of what appears to be the pre-show for the Welcome to Monstropolis show at The Glob Theater.

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