Photos: "Hexed" Character Maquettes Added to The Magic of Disney Animation
Two weeks on from its opening, new details continuing to be added to the Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction.
The recently reopened Magic of Disney Animation continues to strengthen its showcase of upcoming Disney projects with more additions from Hexed.
What's Happening:
- When The Magic of Disney Animation officially returned to Disney's Hollywood Studios earlier this month, it brought with it a returning fan-favorite element – a gallery of items sharing production art and previewing the next big project from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- With Disney's next animated film being this November's Hexed, the gallery naturally features developmental art, introduces us to some of the characters, and gives us an idea of the look and feel of the new film.
- Added since the gallery's debut are some character maquettes from the film, representing Billie and Alice Doe, as well as the fantastically-named sidekick Beef Roger Crummchuk.
- Each character is complemented by plenty of supporting concept art and design drawings, which you can see more of in our initial post.
- In Hexed, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.
- Hexed also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster.
- The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn (who also appears in Olaf Draws! nearby) and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino.
- Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.
More on The Magic of Disney Animation:
- Among the offerings at The Magic of Disney Animation are character greetings at Off The Page, which features numerous interactions with favorite Disney characters in the themed settings, and the Once Upon a Studio Theater, which will allow guests to experience the acclaimed short in a brand new way.
- Guests with little ones can also enjoy the Drawn to Wonderland playground (specifically designed for kids 2-5, with a separate playground for even younger kids) while they wait for their return time when the virtual waitlist is in use for Olaf Draws.
- Speaking of Olaf Draws, this show is a new take on the traditional Animation Academy experience that features an Audio-Animatronic figure of Olaf learning to draw (along with the audience) via a pre-recorded lesson with a Walt Disney Animation Studios artist.
- Find out what our very own animation expert Tony thought of this returning favorite at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
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