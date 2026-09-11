Do You Wanna Use A VQ?: New Olaf Experience in The Magic of Disney Animation to Use Virtual Waitlist System As Needed

Some people are worth melting for....as long as capacity allows.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World's new Magic of Disney Animation experience at Walt Disney World may have to sign up in a virtual waitlist for what is sure to be one of its more popular aspects.

What's Happening:

The new Magic of Disney Animation officially opens on September 14, but guests visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios today (Friday, September 11) may notice that the highly anticipated collection of experiences inside has soft opened to guests visiting the Walt Disney World theme park.

One of those is the new Olaf Draws! A new take on the traditional Animation Academy experience that features an Audio-Animatronic figure of Olaf learning to draw (along with the audience) via a pre-recorded lesson with a Walt Disney Animation Studios artist.

As the new experience is welcoming guests for the first time, crowds are building for what will be a popular offering resulting in the occasional need for a virtual waitlist.

When guests enter the Magic of Disney Animation, Cast Members will be stationed to allow guests to sign up and be added to the virtual waitlist - similar in nature to what might be found at a walk-up restaurant. When Olaf Draws! is ready to welcome them, they will receive a return time via text message.

Until then, guests can enjoy the other experiences inside The Magic of Disney Animation or the rest of Disney's Hollywood Studios.

NOTE: This Virtual waitlist does not operate in the same way as the traditional Virtual Queue via the My Disney Experience app. Guests MUST go to The Magic of Disney Animation to find out if the virtual waitlist is even being used, and sign up with a cast member if it is in place.

The system will be used as needed, likely moreso surrounding the opening of the new attraction.

The Rest of the Magic:

This system will also allow for guests to enjoy the rest of the offerings inside The Magic of Disney Animation.

These also include the character greetings of Off The Page, which features numerous interactions with favorite Disney characters in the themed settings, and the Once Upon A Studio theater, which will allow guests to experience the acclaimed short in a brand new way.

Guests with little ones can also enjoy the Drawn to Wonderland playground (specifically designed for kids 2-5, with a separate playground for even younger kids) while they wait for their return time when the virtual waitlist is in place.

To plan your visit to the new Magic of Disney Animation, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Walt Disney World planning needs!