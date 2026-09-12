Photos/Video: Alice Meets Guests at The Magic of Disney Animation's Draw to Wonderland

The Magic of Disney Animation opens on September 14th.

The Magic of Disney Animation is almost here, and one of Disney’s most un-Princesses will occasionally be around to make Wonderland come to life.

What’s Happening:

The iconic Sorcerer hat has returned to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as Walt Disney World gets ready to debut The Magic of Disney Animation.

The new experience, located in the newly reopened Walt Disney Studios Courtyard, will invite guests of all ages to explore their favorite Disney animated stories through meet and greets, entertainment, and plenty of interactive fun.

One of the themed areas is inspired by the iconic Alice in Wonderland with Draw to Wonderland.

The play area, which is designed for children ages 6 months to 5 years old, is a world meant for wondering and wandering through a Mary Blair inspired playground.

Well, during today’s soft opening fun, Alice was out and about playing with the smaller guests.

Fans can occasionally expect to run into Alice and other characters throughout the Magic of Disney Animation.

The Magic of Disney Animation officially opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on September 14th at Walt Disney World.

For those looking to plan their next Most Magical trip, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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