What if WWE Came to Disney Parks?

The relationship between Disney and WWE has so far been centered on ESPN, but it has the potential to become something much bigger. WWE is now increasingly intertwined with ESPN, and the wrestling company has been vocal about its appeal to families. Put those pieces together, and there are some intriguing possibilities for Disney fans.

Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, recently spoke about WWE’s growing family audience and its relationship with Disney, mentioning plans being developed for 2027. Exactly what those plans will look like remains to be seen. But his comments during the Goldman Sachs conference sent my imagination in a very specific direction: What could WWE look like as part of a Disney Parks experience?

WWE Superstars voiced “The Zebros” in Zootopia 2

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recently attended my first live WWE event at SummerSlam, and one of the things that struck me most was seeing families experiencing WWE together. Parents shared memories of Superstars and storylines they had followed for years, while children were discovering the excitement of a live WWE event alongside them. As I’ve discovered more about WWE fandom, I’ve also found surprising similarities between the ways WWE and Disney fans connect with stories, characters and decades of history. What if those two worlds came together at Disney Parks?

Let’s consider previous Angels & Ducks Fan Fest-style weekends and recent celebrations of the Savannah Bananas at Disneyland. Rather than staging a wrestling event at a Disney venue, imagine turning an entire day, weekend or even cruise itinerary into a celebration of WWE and Disney. Let’s have a cavalcade of favorite current and legendary WWE performers. Imagine fans getting an opportunity to see their favorites riding along Main Street USA. Perhaps you could sprinkle a few Disney characters among them, too. Over the years its varied whether or not characters appear in sports day cavalcades. But I can envision Danhausen alongside a few Disney villains, perhaps collecting a few pointers on new curses. Or WWE QB1 Cody Rhodes alongside the Big Cheese Mickey Mouse.

Watching her win at SummerSlam I was hoping she’d get the “What’s Next?” ad and parade

Later in the day, these Sports Days have included additional opportunities to get a photo and meet the sports celebrity. Along with celebrity sightings as they visit select attractions for publicity photos. However, imagine if Disney X WWE leaned into the love their wrestlers have for Disney and embraced the opportunity to create a retro-style story across the park. It is not a secret that many WWE personalities love Disney. Matt Cardona has been very open about his Disney fandom, posting photos of visits to Disney Parks with his wife, Chelsea Green. Cody Rhodes has discussed the Disney inspiration behind the names of his children. Alexa Bliss has a Disney-related tattoo. Those connections don't need to be manufactured and would be fun to explore. Or perhaps they could revisit the fun celebrities had in the parks years ago. Remember long ago when the Osmonds lost Donny and were travelling all around Disneyland looking for him before showtime. It was footage of the special guests woven in with attractions footage. It feels like that concept could make some wonderfully entertaining content today. Maybe simply a vertical shorts series.

In a Dreams Come True notion, what if they set up a spot for fans as seen at other WWE Fan Fests, where they could live their WWE dreams, walk out to a crowd and their favorite wrestler’s anthem. Imagine a child choosing a Superstar's music, stepping onto a small entrance ramp and getting the full WWE treatment for a few seconds. Or a parent and child doing it together. The lights come up. The music plays. The crowd reacts. For a moment, they get to be the Superstar. Each Disney Park has a few nooks and crannies where they could offer this without overpowering the vibes of a Disney park. Or perhaps they could offer the chance to sit in on a live podcast recording reminiscent of the way ESPN the Weekend gave sports fans the chance to enjoy long-form interviews in person.

Crossover events generate merchandise collaborations

The ESPN connection makes another piece of the idea particularly intriguing. Perhaps like they did at Fanatics Fest ESPN could be broadcasting live from the event with a Kickoff for the upcoming Premium Live Event. Letting fans experience the drama and tension building in the final days before a PLE. The event could serve a dual purpose, bringing WWE to Disney Parks while also giving ESPN a location to record the Kickoff show promoting the upcoming event. Suddenly, the Disney, ESPN and WWE pieces begin to fit together in a particularly interesting way.

Back in the early 2000s, Disney Studios would host themed events with parades, interviews and other ways for fans to interact with favorite athletes or other celebrities.

Could we see WWE Day at Sea? Imagine shorter cruise itineraries with the Disney Destiny, a ship whose design embraces the battle between heroes and villains. It seems like the perfect fit for the world of babyfaces and heels. Take the various components of their Marvel or Star Wars Day at Sea. WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, "A Conversation With..." sessions in the theater, WWE Trivia and Family competitions in the Hero Zone or on Castaway Cay with WWE hosts.

Whether on a cruise ship or inside the theme parks, a WWE and Disney collaboration can shine brightest in its most straightforward form: families sharing magical Disney moments alongside their favorite WWE Superstars. Of course, all of this is speculation on my part. But after discovering WWE fandom for myself, I can’t help looking at the possibilities through my very Disney-colored glasses.

WWE already knows how to create larger-than-life characters and memorable moments. Disney knows how to turn its characters and stories into experiences guests can step into, while ESPN adds another opportunity to bring those moments to life through its storytelling and coverage. Put those pieces together, and there’s certainly no shortage of possibilities.

Now I’m just curious to see what WWE, Disney and ESPN have actually dreamed up for 2027.