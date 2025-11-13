New "Zootopia 2" Video Spotlights 25 Different Voice Cameos, Including Josh Gad, Auliʻi Cravalho, WWE Wrestlers, and Many More

Dwayne Johnson, June Squibb, Wilmer Valderrama, Stephanie Beatriz and many others have been cast as some of the locals in the "Zootopia" sequel.

Who's in Zootopia 2? According to a new video Disney has put out, the answer might be... everyone? Well, a lot of folks at the least!

What's Happening:

Disney has put out a new video for Zootopia 2 highlighting the voice cameos audiences will hear in the film.

With a busy city to fill, these aren't just a few cameos, oh no. In fact, 25 different people are shown in the video, ranging from movie stars to WWE wrestlers to real life reporters and chefs, along with a few actors who have a pretty deep history with Disney.

Some of these cameos were recently announced, but many are brand new reveals. Those included in the video are, deep breath, Josh Gad as Paul Moledebrandt, WWE's Roman Reigns and CM Punk as Zebro Zebraxton and Zebra Zebrowski (AKA the Zebros), Robert Irwin as Robert Furwin, Macaulay Culkin as Cattrick Lynxley, Brenda Song as Kitty Lynxley, Auliʻi Cravalho as Anti-Venom Pen, Taylen Biggs as Tailen Smalls, Dwayne Johnson as Zeke, Mario Lopez as Denny Howlett, George Pennacchio as George Purrnacleo, Josh Dallas as Frantic Pig, Blake Slatkin as Baalake Lambkin, Yvette Nicole Brown as The Bearoness, John Leguizamo as Antony Sootley, Wilmer Valderrama as Higgins, Mae Martin as Tuffy Cheeksworth, Tig Notaro as Big Tig, Nick DiGiovanni as Bartender Slick Di'Giguani, Rachel House as Gramma Taller, Stephanie Beatriz as Bloats, Jean Reno as Bûcheron, Alan Tudyk as French Chef, Peter Mansbridge as Peter Moosebridge, June Squibb as Gram Gram, and Danny Trejo as Jesús. Whew!

Dialogue excerpts are heard throughout the video as we see the cast members record -- yes, that's a When Harry Met Sally reference -- along with several new clips.

Among the returning cast members, Shakira just released a Zootopia 2 music video this week for her new song from the sequel, "Zoo."

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Bonnie Hunt, and Don Lake.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters everywhere on November 26th.