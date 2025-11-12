Shakira Dons Gazelle Cosplay in the "Zootopia 2" Music Video for Her Song "Zoo"
Her hips don't lie and now neither do her horns.
Zootopia 2 opens in just a couple of weeks, and with the movie's promotion in high gear, the music video for Shakira's new song from the film, "Zoo," has been released.
What's Happening:
- Among the many returning cast members for Zootopia 2 is Shakira, who once more is voicing Zootopia's beloved pop star, Gazelle.
- Following the popularity of her song "Try Everything" in the first film, Zootopia 2 once more features a new Shakira song that also doubles as a new Gazelle song - this one titled "Zoo."
- The music video for "Zoo" features Shakira actually dressed as Gazelle, complete with horns, performing for the animated people -- ahem, the animated animals that is -- of Zootopia.
- As a huge fan of movies with full title track theme songs, I am a bit sad that the song isn't just called "Zootopia" rather than "Zoo," but it's still pretty dang catchy. Now is it "Try Anything" catchy? Not on first listen, but I'm sure we'll all have plenty of chances to hear it again and again to see if it catches up.
- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
- The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Danny Trejo, Nate Torrence, Jenny Slate, Alan Tudyk, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake and the aforementioned Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
- Zootopia 2 opens in theaters everywhere on November 26th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com