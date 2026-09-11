Photos: The Magic of Disney Animation Channels Original Tradition with Special Gallery Celebrating Upcoming New Film "Hexed"

For just about a decade, Walt Disney World guests could head to Walt Disney Presents and get a taste of an upcoming animated project at Disney's Hollywood Studios. While that will likely remain true of the animated projects from Pixar Animation Studios, the long-awaited return of The Magic of Disney Animation brings back a fan-favorite element with it.

Whether it be the working animation studio tour from that park's opening day until 2004, or the interactive exhibits that it eventually became before shuttering to make way for Star Wars: Launch Bay in 2015, a gallery of items sharing production art and previewing the next big project from Walt Disney Animation Studios has been a staple of the experience. The new iteration of The Magic of Disney Animation, which soft opened today and and officially opens on September 14, is no different.

The reimagined experience includes a full gallery dedicated to the next film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and in September of 2026, that next project is the new film, Hexed, due out this Thanksgiving weekend.

In Hexed, an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

As has always been the case in regards to The Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios, the special gallery for the next film features developmental art, introduces us to some of the characters, and gives us an idea of the look and feel of the new film.

Take a look amongst the photos to see what is currently on display in this area as Hexed gets ready to arrive in theaters later this year. There's plenty of fun concept art, story sketches, model sheets, and more design elements that will be brought to the big screen in the final form of the movie.

The film also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster. Hexed is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn (who also appears in Olaf Draws! nearby) and Jason Hand, co-directed by Josie Trinidad and produced by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino. Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on November 25, 2026.

You can see all the art and items on display now at The Magic of Disney Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios. To see these items for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Walt Disney World planning needs!