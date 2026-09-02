Meet Prospect: The Newest African Painted Dog on the Savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom
See if you can SPOT him on your next visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom!
A new African painted dog has joined the pack at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- Disney Parks have shared the news of a new animal addition to the savannah of Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- This time, we're saying hi to Prospect, the newest African painted dog male to join the pack, who is currently making himself right at home on the savanna.
- Keen eyed guests might just be lucky enough to spot Prospect on their next ride through Kilimanjaro Safaris.
- Prospect is the latest in a slew of new animal additions to the savanna this summer, which have previously included:
- Elsewhere in the park, kangaroos and wallabies can now be found at Conservation Station, as part of the new Bluey-themed fun at the park.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Get ready to look fashionable and feel comfortable on your next trip to Walt Disney World with this all-new Athleisure collection.
- As part of this year's Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic, celebrated chefs will be lead a special collaborative tasting menu experience.
- Some of the finer details are starting to take shape along with new structures at the Tropical Americas site at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Hurly Burly, the new historic seaside theater at Disney's BoardWalk, will officially open on October 1.
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