Meet Prospect: The Newest African Painted Dog on the Savanna at Disney's Animal Kingdom

See if you can SPOT him on your next visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom!

A new African painted dog has joined the pack at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

What's Happening:

  • Disney Parks have shared the news of a new animal addition to the savannah of Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
  • This time, we're saying hi to Prospect, the newest African painted dog male to join the pack, who is currently making himself right at home on the savanna.
  • Keen eyed guests might just be lucky enough to spot Prospect on their next ride through Kilimanjaro Safaris.

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