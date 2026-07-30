Disney's Animal Kingdom Welcomes New Male Gorilla to Lead Family Group
The park welcomes Bakari, but also says goodbye to Gino, the family leader who has been at the park since the beginning.
Disney's Animal Kingdom is welcoming a new male gorilla to their family group, helping advance the AZA's Species Survival Plan.
What's Happening:
- Disney's Animal Kingdom is welcoming a new addition to the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail with Bakari, a 21 year-old male western lowland gorilla.
- Behind the scenes, animal care experts have been guiding a carefully planned introduction process designed to help Bakari settle into his new home and allow him and the females to build positive social relationships with each other.
- Previously, Bakari was in a bachelor group at another AZA-accredited zoo, where he spent time socializing with other males. Joining a family troop is a natural experience for adult male gorillas, but the group needs time to settle into their new dynamic which is why introductions happen so gradually.
- This is part of Disney's ongoing commitment to exceptional animal care and is supported by AZA's Species Survival Plan, which helps maintain strong, genetically diverse populations of western lowland gorillas in managed care.
- As part of this plan, that means that Bakari arrives as Gino - a beloved silverback gorilla that has been at the park since it opened - has departed. Gino led the family group at the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail, and helped shape generations of gorillas at the park, and beyond.
- Now, Bakari represents the next generation and the beginning of an exciting new era for the troop.
- According to the animal care team, Bakari is already showing a calm and easygoing demeanor, just watching and observing his surroundings at the park. A favorite amongst the team already is Bakari's tendency to stretch out and lounge with his chin resting on his hand while watching everything around him.
- Bakari is currently getting used to his new home, so guests at Disney's Animal Kingdom may see him interacting with other members of the troop over at the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.
What They're Saying:
- Rachel, Animal Care Manager: "Bringing Bakari here is bittersweet because it means we’ve said goodbye to Gino, who was our silverback for almost 30 years since the park’s opening. But it’s also incredibly exciting. Bakari is the future of this family troop, and we’re looking forward to watching him grow into that role and hopefully help welcome new generations of gorillas for years to come... Pairing Bakari with our females can help strengthen the long-term future of the population. That’s important because we want future generations to be able to connect with these animals and be inspired to help protect them.”
The Falls:
- Located in the village of Harambe (AKA The Park's Africa section) at Disney's Animal Kingdom close to the park's signature attraction, Kilimanjaro Safaris, guests will find the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail.
- Though not a ride, the walk-through experience is one of the most thoughtfully crafted attractions at the park, inviting guests to walk through a lush African rainforest at their own pace, and see a plethora of different animals.
- Also called the Pangani Forest Exploration Trail shortly after the park opened, the name was changed back in 2016 to more accurately reflect one of the highlights of the attraction - the Gorillas - as unlike some of the other species found throughout the trail (like the Hippos, Okapi, and more), this is the only place in the park that you can see these majestic creatures.
- One of the reasons its standout experience (though oft-overlooked), is that Disney Imagineers worked closely with zoological teams to make this a more natural trail experience reflecting a wildlife preserve as opposed to a more traditional zoo experience.
- To see Bakari for yourself and the rest of the animals at Disney's Animal Kingdom, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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