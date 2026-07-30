Disney's Animal Kingdom Welcomes New Male Gorilla to Lead Family Group

Bringing Bakari here is bittersweet because it means we’ve said goodbye to Gino, who was our silverback for almost 30 years since the park’s opening. But it’s also incredibly exciting. Bakari is the future of this family troop, and we’re looking forward to watching him grow into that role and hopefully help welcome new generations of gorillas for years to come... Pairing Bakari with our females can help strengthen the long-term future of the population. That’s important because we want future generations to be able to connect with these animals and be inspired to help protect them.”