New Collaborative Tasting Experience Coming to This Year's Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Featuring Michael Mina and Todd English

The pair of chefs each have their own restaurant year round at the Walt Disney World Dolphin

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is on approach, and we are now learning of a new tasting experience that will arrive at the event this year.

What's Happening:

As we get closer to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic, we are learning that two of the culinary world’s most celebrated chefs will come together for the first time during the annual event, as James Beard Award-winning chefs Michael Mina and Todd English will host an exclusive collaborative tasting experience.

The special tasting experience featuring the two chefs is set to take place on Saturday, November 21, from 3:30-5 p.m. for a limited number of guests.

Working side by side in an intimate and interactive setting, Mina and English will take guests on a culinary journey through ten carefully constructed courses, paired with beverage selections from around the world, from Italy to Napa.

Working side by side in an intimate and interactive setting, Mina and English will take guests on a culinary journey through ten carefully constructed courses, paired with beverage selections from around the world, from Italy to Napa. The event will combine tasting, storytelling and culinary demonstrations, offering guests a rare opportunity to hear directly from the chefs about their personal heritage, global travels, culinary philosophies and the dishes that have helped define their careers.

Throughout the experience, Mina and English will interact directly with the intimate group while sharing the stories behind their creations and discussing how the people, places and flavors that have influenced their past continue to shape their vision for the future of cuisine.

Tickets for the tasting experience are $295 per person and can be purchased at FoodAndWineClassic.com. Space is limited.

Restaurants from both chefs – Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina and Todd English’s bluezoo – can be found throughout the year at the Walt Disney World Dolphin.

Michael Mina's Menu:

Mina, a James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, is known for combining refined technique with bold flavors and influences drawn from his Middle Eastern heritage and decades spent developing acclaimed restaurant concepts around the country. His newest addition to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, offers a modern interpretation of the classic American steakhouse.

Mina’s tasting menu will feature: Marinated big-eye tuna with crispy falafel, whipped tahina and urfa-spiced cucumbers Chilled lobster and mango salad with saffron mango sauce, blistered pepper and avocado Aleppo grilled poussin with creamy chickpea and orzo koshary Triple-seared Wagyu striploin with matbucha and olive oil smashed sweet potatoes Basbousa & passionfruit cheesecake with labne, pomegranate and ashta



Todd English's Menu:

English, also a James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurateur and cookbook author, has spent his career exploring flavors from around the world. At the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, Todd English’s bluezoo showcases his creative approach to seafood in a vibrant, contemporary setting.

English’s tasting menu will feature: Brown butter miso poached lobster with truffled dashi glaze and whipped corn chawanmushi Pan-seared Nantucket scallops with fresh pressed apple cider, spiced acorn squash and toasted hazelnut butter House-made pastene cacio pepe with duckling confit au poivre and pecorino espuma Roasted Chilean sea bass with blood orange glaze, 8-hour roasted fennel, shaved porcini mushroom and shaved fennel slaw Roasted red beet chocolate gateau with chocolate beet chips and white chocolate golden beet glace



The Classic:

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has become a fan-favorite event at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, perfectly timed during nearby EPCOT's own International Food & Wine festival, though the classic only lasts for one very special weekend.

During the event, the landmark causeway connecting the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin (and by extension, the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve), comes to life as a vibrant street party with world class cuisine, international wine and beer tastings, and live entertainment.

For four hours each night, guests can enjoy unlimited food and beverage tastings with dishes fro the resort's 23 restaurants and lounges, plus specially themed areas like Chinatown, Carnival Corner, and For the Love of Florida.

The event will take place this year on November 20 and November 21. Tickets can be purchased at the official site.