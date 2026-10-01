Magic Kingdom's Be Our Guest Restaurant to get New Beauty and the Beast Goblet

While most Walt Disney World fans are all about the popcorn buckets, there are lots of different collectable souvenir items available in the parks, and a new one is coming to Magic Kingdom's popular Be Our Guest restaurant.

What's Happening:

Disney Parks has revealed that a brand-new souvenir goblet is set to come to the Be Our Guest restaurant at Magic Kingdom at some point in the not-too-distant future.

The goblet has a stained-glass-style image of Belle and the (transformed) Beast dancing, as seen in the final shot of Beauty and the Beast, and a stained-glass rose in the bowl.

A rose is built into the glass's stem.

The space between the rose and the stained glass lights up.

Based on the image, it appears to come with a lid and a straw, making it a nice option for younger guests.

The glass will be available with a "specialty non-alcoholic beverage."

It's unclear from the description whether the goblet will be served with Château Shimmer or Royal Berry Spritzer, the current specialty non-alcoholic beverages served at Be Our Guest, or if the glass will come with something new.

As specialty glasses at Disney Parks go, this one looks quite nice

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