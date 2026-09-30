New Parrot-Themed Drink and Mug Coming to Popular Walt Disney World Lounge
You come seeking adventure and salty old pirate glassware, eh?
A special new drink and mug are coming to a popular Walt Disney World lounge that is sure to be a hit among fans.
What's Happening:
- Fans of The Beak and Barrel - the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom - are sure to...flock... to the Adventureland location to get their hands on a new drink, served up in a special piece of glassware.
- Coming soon to the popular location, guests can soon get their hands on the Mariner's Fortune, a bold punch made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, guava, Dole Pineapple Juice, Ginger, and Lime.
- More importantly for fans of the location, the drink comes in the Pirate Parrot Mug - a tiki style mug featuring a faux-wood carved parrot wearing a pirate's hat and eyepatch, complete with peg leg.
- Additional details including pricing and a specific date are expected soon for the new offering.
The Beak and Barrel:
- One of the newer dining and lounge experiences at Walt Disney World, the Beak and Barrel is themed around the classic Disney attraction, Pirates of the Caribbean.
- It is designed as an immersive pirate's tavern where drinks and some food are served up in a world filled with story details and interactive effects.
- While the mug has not been meant to signify a specific character, fans of the location are also quite familiar with the lore of the lounge and Captain Merry Goldwyn and the talkative parrot, Rummy.
- While the popular lounge may feel like a place to stay all day for some, there is a time limit to the location of 45 minutes similar to other lounge locations at the Disney Parks, namely Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- To plan your trip to Walt Disney World and help with a reservation at The Beak and Barrel, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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