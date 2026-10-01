Enzo’s Hideaway Bootlegger’s Dinner Returns to Disney Springs With Flor de Caña Rum
The Disney Springs dining destination will pair Flor de Caña rum cocktails with a multi-course menu on November 12.
Get ready for an evening of Italian-inspired flavors and a bit of rum at Disney Springs. Enzo’s Hideaway is bringing back its popular Bootlegger’s Dinner series this November, with the latest event putting Flor de Caña rums in the spotlight.
What’s Happening:
- The special dinner will take place Thursday, November 12, 2026, with a 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. seating. Tickets are $90 plus tax and gratuity. An optional upgrade is also available for a one-ounce pour of Flor de Caña 25-year rum for an additional $25.
- The immersive evening will pair handcrafted Flor de Caña rum cocktails with a multi-course menu designed to complement the tropical, smoky, and sweet flavors of the featured spirits.
- The evening begins with a cocktail made with Flor de Caña Blanco, pineapple, lime, coconut water, and vanilla. The tropical combination will be paired with a spread of salumi and formaggi, giving guests a savory bite to enjoy alongside the refreshing drink.
- The next pairing highlights Flor de Caña 12-year rum, blended with crème de cacao, pecan liqueur and orange clove syrup. The cocktail will be served alongside a CAB strip loin, creating a richer pairing for the second course.
- Dessert brings another rum-forward combination, featuring Flor de Caña 7-year and Flor de Caña Spresso mixed with chai, brown butter demerara syrup and oat milk. The drink will be paired with Enzo’s Hideaway’s brown butter cake for a sweet finish to the evening.
- With its combination of cocktails, food pairings, and intimate Hideaway setting, the Bootlegger’s Dinner offers guests a chance to experience Flor de Caña rums in several different preparations throughout the meal.
- The Bootlegger’s Dinner featuring Flor de Caña will be held Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs.
More Disney Springs News:
- Photos: New "Phineas and Ferb" Keychains Available in World of Disney at Walt Disney World
- Photos: New Collectible Medallions Arrive at World of Disney
- Photos: "Avengers: Endgame Encore" Comes To Disney Springs
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com