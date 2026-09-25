Photos: New "Phineas and Ferb" Keychains Available in World of Disney at Walt Disney World

I know what we're gonna do today!

With Disney Channel's Phineas and Ferb animated series current in the midst of its revival, Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good has spotted some new keychains featuring four different characters from the show at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs outdoor shopping complex. Check out more photos below!

What's happening:

  • New (but previously announced) keychains featuring four different characters from Phineas and Ferb are now available to purchase in the World of Disney store at Disney Springs.
  • Characters include Phineas Flynn, Ferb Fletcher, Perry the Platypus, and Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.
  • These keychains sell for $19.99 each.

More Walt Disney World News:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good