Photos: New "Phineas and Ferb" Keychains Available in World of Disney at Walt Disney World

With Disney Channel's Phineas and Ferb animated series current in the midst of its revival, Laughing Place reporter Jeremiah Good has spotted some new keychains featuring four different characters from the show at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs outdoor shopping complex. Check out more photos below!

What's happening:

New (but previously announced) keychains featuring four different characters from Phineas and Ferb are now available to purchase in the World of Disney store at Disney Springs.

store at Disney Springs. Characters include Phineas Flynn, Ferb Fletcher, Perry the Platypus, and Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

These keychains sell for $19.99 each.

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