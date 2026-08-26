School's Back in Session and These "Phineas and Ferb" Plush Keychains Will Make Each Day an Adventure
This past year, Disney Store Japan has introduced a wonderful wave of plush characters and accessories to fans in the United States. Now their latest offering has arrived, and it’s themed to Phineas and Ferb!
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What’s Happening:
- School was out for the summer, but now that everyone is heading back for another year of academics, Disney Store is helping to make the return a bit more fun.
- Newly arrived keychain bag charms from Disney Store Japan, bring the energetic fun of Phineas and Ferb to your daily adventures!
- The beloved step-brothers, Perry as Agent P, and Dr. Doofenschmirtz are all here, ready to add a little lighthearted mayhem to travels, whether it’s to school, or off on an exciting trip.
- Each keychain has a easy to use lobster claw clip to attach to your favorite bag. The characters are plush and durable, and the entire piece measures 7-inches to 8-inches long.
- For added fun, there’s also a standalone Perry the Platypus that transforms into his alter ego, Agent P!
- The Phineas and Ferb collection from Disney Store Japan is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $17.99 to $34.99.
Perry as ''Agent P'' Transforming Plush – Phineas and Ferb – 15'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Phineas Flynn Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Phineas and Ferb – 8'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Dr. Heinz Doofenschmirtz Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Phineas and Ferb – 8'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Perry as ''Agent P'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Phineas and Ferb – 7'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Ferb Fletcher Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Phineas and Ferb – 7'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- $30 Once Upon a Story Dolls | Select Styles
- $28 Once Upon a Story Play Sets | Select Styles
- Up to 40% Off Back to School Essentials & Kids' Sleepwear | Select Styles
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!