School's Back in Session and These "Phineas and Ferb" Plush Keychains Will Make Each Day an Adventure

There's also a Perry plush that can transform into Agent P!

This past year, Disney Store Japan has introduced a wonderful wave of plush characters and accessories to fans in the United States. Now their latest offering has arrived, and it’s themed to Phineas and Ferb!

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What’s Happening:

School was out for the summer, but now that everyone is heading back for another year of academics, Disney Store is helping to make the return a bit more fun.

Newly arrived keychain bag charms from Disney Store Japan, bring the energetic fun of Phineas and Ferb to your daily adventures!

The beloved step-brothers, Perry as Agent P, and Dr. Doofenschmirtz are all here, ready to add a little lighthearted mayhem to travels, whether it’s to school, or off on an exciting trip.

Each keychain has a easy to use lobster claw clip to attach to your favorite bag. The characters are plush and durable, and the entire piece measures 7-inches to 8-inches long.

For added fun, there’s also a standalone Perry the Platypus that transforms into his alter ego, Agent P!

The Phineas and Ferb collection from Disney Store Japan is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $17.99 to $34.99.

Perry as ''Agent P'' Transforming Plush – Phineas and Ferb – 15'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Phineas Flynn Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Phineas and Ferb – 8'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Dr. Heinz Doofenschmirtz Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Phineas and Ferb – 8'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Perry as ''Agent P'' Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Phineas and Ferb – 7'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Ferb Fletcher Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Phineas and Ferb – 7'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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