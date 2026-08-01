Perry Gets Married in Latest "Agent P Under C" on Disney Channel
All to capture some wedding bandits
Agent P is back, this time Hawaiian style, as he attempts to stop a trio of pilfering pigeons!
What's Happening:
- Well, we were wrong! The previous entry of the short-form series, Agent P Under C was not the last entry, and today we're going on another adventure with our favorite secret agent platypus.
- The latest edition, "Perry Hawaiian Style," sees Agent P heading to Hawaii to help apprehend a trio of pigeons that steal wedding presents.
- As such, Perry goes undercover to get married, with plenty of presents waiting on the gift table to be pilfered. After the vows are said, the birds are released and they go straight for the gifts.
- Thanks to Perry's new bride, they can give chase pretty quickly, but are somewhat thwarted when they get to one of Hawaii's signature volcanoes.
- Or are they?
- Check it all out in the short below.
- This is another entry in a short-form series that has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own title.
- The short form series, Agent P Under C, sees Perry the Platypus (AKA Agent P) take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).
- Previously, we've seen Agent P stop the crashing of a concert performed by pop sensation D+VA (pronounced 'Diva') who sounds an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall.
- We've also seen Agent P head into space, take part in some Winter Games, chasing a nefarious wolf, as well as other entires with a a sinister shepherd, a racing canine,and prevent trouble at a world championship soccer game.
- While these shorts have been premiering intermittently on Disney Channel and their YouTube page, additional entries of Agent P Under C are available on Disney+.
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