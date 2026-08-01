Perry Gets Married in Latest "Agent P Under C" on Disney Channel

All to capture some wedding bandits

Agent P is back, this time Hawaiian style, as he attempts to stop a trio of pilfering pigeons!

What's Happening:

  • Well, we were wrong! The previous entry of the short-form series, Agent P Under C was not the last entry, and today we're going on another adventure with our favorite secret agent platypus.
  • The latest edition, "Perry Hawaiian Style," sees Agent P heading to Hawaii to help apprehend a trio of pigeons that steal wedding presents.
  • As such, Perry goes undercover to get married, with plenty of presents waiting on the gift table to be pilfered. After the vows are said, the birds are released and they go straight for the gifts.
  • Thanks to Perry's new bride, they can give chase pretty quickly, but are somewhat thwarted when they get to one of Hawaii's signature volcanoes.
  • Or are they?
  • Check it all out in the short below.

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti