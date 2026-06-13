"Agent P Under C" Hits the Field as Perry Tries to Save The Soccer World Championship Cup
The timing of this release is quite appropo, wouldn't you say?
The latest edition of Agent P Under C takes on a world championship soccer game, as our favorite Platypus tries to stop an evil villain once again.
What's Happening:
- The newest installment of Agent P Under C to arrive on Disney Channel and Disney Channel's YouTube page, is perfectly timed - once again - to some headling making events taking place globally.
- In this edition, we follow Perry the Platypus (AKA Agent G) as he has to stop another member of A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. at a world championship soccer game.
- Going (as the title would suggest) undercover as the team's goalie to prevent the championship cup from ending up in the hands of the evil organization.
- To do so, he has to stop an evil armadillo disguised as a soccer ball who is there to throw the game in the favor of the evil organization, that way they can get the cup.
- Not if Agent P has anything to say about it. Check it all out in the short below.
- This is another entry in a new short-form series that has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own title.
- The short form series, Agent P Under C, sees Perry the Platypus (AKA Agent P) take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).
- Previously, we've seen Agent P stop the crashing of a concert performed by pop sensation D+VA (pronounced 'Diva') who sounds an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall.
- We've also seen Agent P head into space, take part in some Winter Games, chasing a nefarious wolf, as well as other entires with a a sinister shepherd, and a racing canine.
- While these shorts are premiering intermittently on Disney Channel and their YouTube page, additional entries of Agent P Under C are available on Disney+.
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