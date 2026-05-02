Latest "Agent P Under C" Blasts Off to Save Television
Hey, we'd be watching "Love Don't See Good" too
The newest Agent P Under C has arrived, and this time we're heading into space!
What's Happening:
- The latest edition of Agent P Under C has arrived, and another animal from A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. is on the loose.
- This time, it's a chimp who has disguised himself and snuck his way onto the International Space Station with a real astronaut to hijack a satellite and take over television to brainwash the world.
- That's why Agent P has been called to stop the thief and sent in to space, taking on the villain on to make sure the broadcast of "Love Don't See Good" which most of the world, including Major Monogram, intends on watching.
- Of course, to thwart the villain, Agent P finds himself in the middle of some monkey business and some astronaut hijinx, all of which you can see when you check out the full short in the new installment below.
- This is another entry in a new short-form series that has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own title.
- The short form series, Agent P Under C, sees Perry the Platypus (AKA Agent P) take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).
- Previously, we've seen Agent P stop the crashing of a concert performed by pop sensation D+VA (pronounced 'Diva') who sounds an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall.
- We've also seen Agent P take part in some Winter Games, chasing a nefarious wolf who was peddling nefarious cocoa, as well as a sinister shepherd, and a racing canine.
- While these shorts are premiering intermittently on Disney Channel, additional entries of Agent P Under C are available on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com