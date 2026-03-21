Perry The Platypus Goes Out West in Latest "Agent P Under C"

Hey, wasn't there also a third entry of a famed series that also took place in the Wild West for some reason?

Perry the Platypus dons his Agent P identity once again, this time heading to the Old West for the latest installment of Agent P Under C.

What's Happening:

  • The latest edition of Agent P Under C has arrived and this one is taking our favorite secret agent platypus to the Wild West.
  • In the latest short, "Perry Goes West," we find our hero chasing after a sheep-herding dog that does exactly that - except the dog works for A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. and is herding those sheep to get sheared to make A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. merchandise.
  • The whole thing leads to a western chase and some classic film tropes that might have happened in a old western before an ultimate showdown takes place in the middle of the town's main street.
  • Check out how it all unfolds in the full short below.

  • This is another entry in a new short-form series has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own title. 
  • The short form series, Agent P Under C, sees Perry the Platypus AKA Agent P take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym). 
  • Previously, we've seen Agent P stop the crashing of a concert performed by pop sensation D+VA (pronounced 'Diva') who sounds an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall.
  • We've also seen Agent P take part in some Winter Games, chasing a nefarious wolf who was peddling nefarious cocoa.
  • While these shorts are premiering intermittently on Disney Channel, additional entries of Agent P Under C are available on Disney+

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Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti