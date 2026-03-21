Perry The Platypus Goes Out West in Latest "Agent P Under C"
Hey, wasn't there also a third entry of a famed series that also took place in the Wild West for some reason?
Perry the Platypus dons his Agent P identity once again, this time heading to the Old West for the latest installment of Agent P Under C.
What's Happening:
- The latest edition of Agent P Under C has arrived and this one is taking our favorite secret agent platypus to the Wild West.
- In the latest short, "Perry Goes West," we find our hero chasing after a sheep-herding dog that does exactly that - except the dog works for A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. and is herding those sheep to get sheared to make A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. merchandise.
- The whole thing leads to a western chase and some classic film tropes that might have happened in a old western before an ultimate showdown takes place in the middle of the town's main street.
- Check out how it all unfolds in the full short below.
- This is another entry in a new short-form series has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own title.
- The short form series, Agent P Under C, sees Perry the Platypus AKA Agent P take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).
- Previously, we've seen Agent P stop the crashing of a concert performed by pop sensation D+VA (pronounced 'Diva') who sounds an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall.
- We've also seen Agent P take part in some Winter Games, chasing a nefarious wolf who was peddling nefarious cocoa.
- While these shorts are premiering intermittently on Disney Channel, additional entries of Agent P Under C are available on Disney+.
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