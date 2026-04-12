Hit the Streets of Las Vegas in Latest "Agent P Under C" on Disney Channel
You know, kind of like a big race that happened not too long ago.
The latest Agent P Under C has arrived, and this time our favorite platypus is heading to the streets of Las Vegas.
What's Happening:
- The latest edition of Agent P Under C has arrived, and another animal from A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. is on the loose.
- This time, it's the dog - Barksy Malone - who not only is a race car driver, but uses his canine charm to steal jewelry off adoring fans.
- That's why Agent P has been called to stop the thief at the Las Vegas Grand Prix (you know, similar to the big race that Disney was recently involved in, just sayin')
- Agent P arrives on scene and chases/races Barksy down through the streets of Las Vegas, even across the dancing fountain lake of the Bellagio (you know, similar to part of the festivities to the big race that Disney was recently involved in, just sayin') before smashing into a wedding chapel - complete with Elvis impersonator.
- Check out the full short in the new installment below.
- This is another entry in a new short-form series that has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own title.
- The short form series, Agent P Under C, sees Perry the Platypus AKA Agent P take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).
- Previously, we've seen Agent P stop the crashing of a concert performed by pop sensation D+VA (pronounced 'Diva') who sounds an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall.
- We've also seen Agent P take part in some Winter Games, chasing a nefarious wolf who was peddling nefarious cocoa, as well as a sinister shepherd.
- While these shorts are premiering intermittently on Disney Channel, additional entries of Agent P Under C are available on Disney+.
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