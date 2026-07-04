Agent P Must Stop the Leader of A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. in Latest (and Last?) "Agent P Under C" on Disney Channel
The big bad is out to help all the previous villains escape. Will he do it?!
Agent P must stop the leader of A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. from freeing all the other criminals he captured throughout Agent P Under C in what appears to be the final short-form series entry.
What's Happening:
- What appears to be the finale of the short-form series, Agent P Under C has arrived.
- In the latest adventure, we follow Perry the Platypus (AKA Agent P) as he goes under cover (which is what the C stands for) at a fan convention where he learns that the leader of A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. - Parry the Parrot - will be in attendance.
- As he is getting briefed on what's going on, plenty of "Space Pirates" fans are nearby including one dressed as the main villain from the fan series, who attacks our favorite platypus. It's Parry in disguise!
- From there, a battle ensues complete with products from the series that totally isn't a rip off of Star Wars - the fire stabbers.
- The two go head to head as Perry tries to stop Parry from getting the fire stabbers to free each of the villains that he has captured throughout the short-form series.
- Does he succeed? Find out in the full short below.
- This appears to be the final entry in a short-form series that has debuted from Disney Television Animation on Disney Channel, giving a popular character from Phineas and Ferb his own title.
- The short form series, Agent P Under C, sees Perry the Platypus (AKA Agent P) take on the A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (The Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has An Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).
- Previously, we've seen Agent P stop the crashing of a concert performed by pop sensation D+VA (pronounced 'Diva') who sounds an awful lot like Disney Channel star Kylie Cantrall.
- We've also seen Agent P head into space, take part in some Winter Games, chasing a nefarious wolf, as well as other entires with a a sinister shepherd, a racing canine,and prevent trouble at a world championship soccer game.
- While these shorts have been premiering intermittently on Disney Channel and their YouTube page, additional entries of Agent P Under C are available on Disney+.
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