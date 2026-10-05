Carousel of Progress Voice Cast Member Returning for Updated Attraction

Plus, some other tidbits we learned about the reimagined show.
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During a D23 event this event, some new details about the reimagined Carousel of Progress were revealed — including a returning voice cast member in a different role.

What's Happening:

  • Tonight, D23 hosted its "55 Magical Years of Storytelling" event (just three days after the actual 55th anniversary of Walt Disney World).
  • As part of the evening, attendees had a chance to learn a bit more about the Carousel of Progress update coming to Magic Kingdom next year.
  • The biggest reveal was that Debi Derryberry will play the Grandmother in the new version of the attraction.
  • If that name sounds familiar, it's likely because Derryberry voiced Patricia in the previous version of the show.

  • Outside of the world of Disney, she's also known for voicing Jimmy Neutron in the popular TV program and film.
  • Derryberry joins the previously announced voice cast, including Bryan Cranston and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Other Announcements:

  • While Derryberry's casting was the headline, we got a few other tidbits as well.
  • Seeing as it's spooky season, fans will be pleased to know that the pumpkin head will be present in the new version.
  • That makes sense since Act II of the new show will feature the family on Halloween night in 1985.

  • We also learned that an Audio-Animatronic toucan will interact with Walt Disney during the opening scene, taking inspiration from Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair special.

  • The bird could previously be spotted in the concept art for the scene:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering also showed off some other props from past iterations of the classic attraction:

More Carousel of Progress:

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Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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