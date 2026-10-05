Carousel of Progress Voice Cast Member Returning for Updated Attraction
Plus, some other tidbits we learned about the reimagined show.
During a D23 event this event, some new details about the reimagined Carousel of Progress were revealed — including a returning voice cast member in a different role.
What's Happening:
- Tonight, D23 hosted its "55 Magical Years of Storytelling" event (just three days after the actual 55th anniversary of Walt Disney World).
- As part of the evening, attendees had a chance to learn a bit more about the Carousel of Progress update coming to Magic Kingdom next year.
- The biggest reveal was that Debi Derryberry will play the Grandmother in the new version of the attraction.
- If that name sounds familiar, it's likely because Derryberry voiced Patricia in the previous version of the show.
- Outside of the world of Disney, she's also known for voicing Jimmy Neutron in the popular TV program and film.
- Derryberry joins the previously announced voice cast, including Bryan Cranston and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Other Announcements:
- While Derryberry's casting was the headline, we got a few other tidbits as well.
- Seeing as it's spooky season, fans will be pleased to know that the pumpkin head will be present in the new version.
- That makes sense since Act II of the new show will feature the family on Halloween night in 1985.
- We also learned that an Audio-Animatronic toucan will interact with Walt Disney during the opening scene, taking inspiration from Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair special.
- The bird could previously be spotted in the concept art for the scene:
- Walt Disney Imagineering also showed off some other props from past iterations of the classic attraction:
More Carousel of Progress:
- As mentioned, the first cast announcement for Mother and Father came at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- New costumes from the show were also on display at D23 — and recently arrived at Walt Disney Presents.
- For a recap of what the new scenes include, check out the original announcement.
- You can also read Benji's thoughts on the update.
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