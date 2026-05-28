Carousel of Progress is Evolving — And My Thoughts on the Project Are Too

When I was an Attractions Coordinator in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, I was especially proud to work at Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress. It was never the most popular attraction in the land, but the Carousel of Progress was special. It was Walt Disney World’s most direct connection to Walt Disney himself, the only attraction in the park that could trace its lineage directly back to his vision, beginning at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, moving to Disneyland, and eventually finding its home at the Magic Kingdom.

Because of that history, the attraction carried a special significance. The operations and maintenance teams understood that this was not simply another show building in Tomorrowland. It was a living piece of Disney history, and it was treated accordingly. At the same time, even 20 years ago when I worked there, it was impossible to ignore that parts of the attraction already felt dated. The futuristic finale, which had once represented Disney’s vision of tomorrow, featured technology that had already become obsolete. Car phones no longer felt cutting-edge. Laserdiscs were already relics. While some of that disconnect added to the charm, I always worried that one day leadership might decide the attraction’s historical importance was not enough to justify the space it occupied. It would have been easy to replace it with something newer, flashier, and more commercially obvious.

That is why I felt an immediate sense of relief when Disney first announced at Destination D23 that Carousel of Progress would be receiving a significant update, including the addition of Walt Disney himself to the experience. That announcement made one thing very clear: Disney was not looking for a reason to retire Carousel of Progress. They were choosing to invest in it. For longtime fans of the attraction, that alone was reassuring.

What remained uncertain, however, was how extensive the changes would be. We already knew the family would remain. We knew that “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” would continue to anchor the attraction. But beyond that, there were plenty of unanswered questions. It seemed inevitable that the increasingly outdated finale would be refreshed, but would the earlier acts remain largely untouched? Would Disney make minor adjustments, or would they fundamentally rethink the structure of the attraction?

Now that we know the answer, I will admit that my initial reaction was surprise. Disney is not simply updating the final scene. They are reimagining the entire timeline of the attraction, shifting the family’s journey through the 1960s, the 1980s, the dawn of the new millennium, and then into a newly imagined far future inspired by Disney Legend John Hench’s futuristic concepts. My first instinct was to wonder whether that was too dramatic a departure from the version I had known and loved. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized this approach makes complete sense.

When Carousel of Progress debuted at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, it began by reflecting on life at the turn of the 20th century, roughly 60 years in the past. That structure worked because audiences in 1964 could connect to those eras in a deeply personal way. Some had lived through those periods themselves. The attraction was not simply offering a history lesson. It was inviting guests to reflect on how dramatically life had changed within living memory while imagining what might come next.

That framework became harder to sustain as time passed. The early scenes remained largely frozen in place while only the finale moved forward. Over time, the emotional and generational connection weakened. Modern audiences may appreciate the charm of references to “wash day marvels” or the novelty of “flying contraptions,” but those moments no longer function the way they originally did. They are historical curiosities rather than shared memories.

By contrast, the newly selected decades offer much stronger emotional touchpoints for today’s audiences. Families visiting together can relate to the excitement of the moon landing, the explosion of gadgets and consumer technology in the 1980s, and the transformational arrival of the internet at the turn of the millennium. In other words, Disney is not abandoning the original purpose of Carousel of Progress. They are restoring it.

That distinction is important because this update is not about replacing the soul of the attraction. The family remains. The Sherman Brothers' anthem remains. Uncle Orville still has no privacy. The optimism, humor, and warmth that define Carousel of Progress are still at the heart of the experience. What is changing is the framework through which those themes are presented, making them feel relatable again for a modern audience.

That matters even more because Carousel of Progress is not just another attraction. It is perhaps the most direct expression of Walt Disney’s worldview ever turned into a theme park experience. This is an attraction built around optimism, innovation, family, and the belief that tomorrow should be embraced rather than feared. Richard Sherman once told me that he considered “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow” to be Walt’s theme song, and I have always thought that was a perfect description. Few Disney attractions so completely capture Walt’s spirit.

That is why the addition of Walt Disney himself feels so appropriate. Rather than coming across as a gimmick, it feels like completing the story. Bringing Walt into the attraction that perhaps best represents his philosophy helps reinforce exactly what this show has always been about.

I also think recent Walt Disney Imagineering projects deserve some credit here. If this announcement had come during a different era, longtime fans might have had every reason to be nervous. Disney history includes examples of updates that failed to understand what guests loved about the original experiences. But recent reinvestments in classic attractions suggest a far more thoughtful approach. Country Bear Musical Jamboree managed to reinvent a beloved attraction while preserving its core identity.

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin was modernized without losing what made it fun. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad was refreshed in a way that strengthened rather than replaced the original experience. Even Test Track, which has been redone fairly frequently, had its most recent update done with care for the experience’s heritage.

That recent track record makes it much easier to trust what Disney is doing here. Will I miss the version I grew up with? Of course I will. There is a comfort in familiarity, especially with an attraction as deeply woven into Disney fandom as Carousel of Progress. Knowing the dialogue by heart, anticipating every joke, and experiencing the exact same rhythms each visit is part of the attraction’s charm.

But when I step back and think about what Carousel of Progress actually represents, it becomes impossible to argue against this evolution. This is an attraction about change. About innovation. About progress itself. It was never meant to remain frozen in time.

In many ways, Carousel of Progress may be the most Disney attraction ever created precisely because it asks guests to appreciate yesterday while remaining excited about tomorrow.

It took me a moment to get there, but now I genuinely believe this is exactly the right move. I cannot wait to see what the Imagineers, who clearly care about this attraction just as much as the fans do, have created.