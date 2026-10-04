"The Music of EPCOT" Slightly Delayed Due to Overwhelming Popularity

The album is expected to ship later this month, so get ready for some "Veggie Veggie Fruit Fruit" soon.

After an overwhelming response to the new record, Disney Music Emporium has shared an update revealing that they expect to ship the highly anticipated The Music of EPCOT 2LP album later this month.

What's Happening:

Exclusively available for pre-order to those attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in August, the demand for a new 2 LP set celebrating the music of EPCOT proved to be so high that there was a brief delay for the shipping of the record set.

The Music of EPCOT - inspired by a 1983 release of the same name - features classic EPCOT tracks like "Listen to the Land" and "New Horizons" but has also evolved to include music from Remy's Ratatouille Adventure and even Luminous: The Symphony of Us.

Now, Disney Music Emporium is sharing that they are expecting the new and highly-anticipated record set no later than October 23, 2026.

They recently shared a new video sharing the packaging process and revealed that the delay was caused by the overwhelming response to the new record, which is also available to order over at the Disney Music Emporium website now.

The video also showcases the art on both of the sleeves of the new vinyl set, and fans were quick to take to the comments to point out that the disc one sleeve is identical to the original release back in 1983.

You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

The Track List:

Disc 1 Side A: "Main Entrance Medley" (from Future World) – Performed by EPCOT Center Orchestra "Energy (You Make the World Go 'Round)" (from Universe of Energy) – Performed by John Joyce "The Computer Song" (from EPCOT Computer Central) – Performed by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman "Magic Journeys (Extended Version)" (from Journey into Imagination) – Performed by George Wilkins Singers and Orchestra "Canada (You're a Lifetime Journey)" (from O' Canada) – Performed by Disney Studio Chorus "New Horizons" (from Horizons) – Performed by Gloria Kaye

Disc 1 Side B: "Universe of Energy" (from Universe of Energy) – Performed by Joel Hirschhorn and Al Kasha "Listen to the Land" (from The Land) – Performed by Robert Moline "One Little Spark" (from Journey into Imagination) – Performed by Chuck McCann and Billy Barty "It's Fun to Be Free" (from World of Motion) – Performed by Buddy Baker and Xavier Atencio "Makin' Memories" (from Journey into Imagination) – Performed by Disney Studio Chorus "Kitchen Kabaret Medley" (from The Land) – Performed by The Cereal Sisters, Hamm and Eggs, Colander Combo and the Fiesta Fruit "It's Fun to Be Free (1983 Jazz Version)" (from World of Motion) – Performed by Buddy Baker and Xavier Atencio

Disc 2 Side A: "EPCOT Suite" (from Arrival Plaza) – Performed by Pinar Toprak "Opening" (from Test Track) – Performed by Zain Effendi "Soarin' Around the World" (from Soarin' Around the World) – Performed by Bruce Broughton "Xandar Gallery" (from Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind) – Performed by Tyler Bates

Disc 2 Side B: "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure (Ride-Through Mix)" (from Remy's Ratatouille Adventure) – Performed by Michael Giacchino "Where You Are – Leap Fountain Zone" (from Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana) – Performed by Journey of Water Chorus "Reflection" (from China Pavilion Area Music) – Performed by Christopher Tin "Remember Me" (from Mexico Pavilion Area Music) – Performed by Germaine Franco "Heartbeat Symphony" (from Luminous: The Symphony of Us" – Performed by Sheléa Walt Disney Talking About EPCOT (from Walt Disney's EPCOT) – Performed by Walt Disney

