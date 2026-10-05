The Four Walt Disney World Icons Feature on Adorable New Souvenir Plates
These plates will be available soon at select Walt Disney World quick service locations.
Those dining at select Walt Disney World quick service will soon be able to add a little extra Disney magic to their meals.
What's Happening:
- The official Disney Eats Instagram has shared four new Mickey Mouse Souvenir Plates that are coming soon to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks.
- Cutesie versions of the four park icons feature on each plate – even the Tower of Terror, which has an uncharacteristic smile above The Hollywood Tower Hotel sign.
- The Mickey Mouse Souvenir Plate may be added to any entrée as an additional purchase at any of the following locations:
- Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn and Café
- Pinocchio Village Haus
- Connections Eatery
- Sunshine Seasons
- Backlot Express
- Rosie’s All-American Café
- Catalina Eddie’s
- Flame Tree Barbecue
- Pizzafari
- No release date for these souvenir plates has been revealed at this time, but once they become available, they will be so while supplies last.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Savi's Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has unveiled a new updated hilt theme, in addition to advanced light and sound effects.
- A very welcomed edit has been made to the pre-show for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.
- Some new details about the reimagined Carousel of Progress have been revealed — including a returning voice cast member in a different role.
- Shipping of the new album, The Music of EPCOT, will be slightly delayed due to how popular the album is.
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