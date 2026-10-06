Walt Disney World Offers A "Sneak Shriek" at Monstropolis Food
Check out the "grossly fun" food you'll find in Monstropolis next year.
While most fans looking forward to Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios are probably most concerned with the upcoming Door Coaster, or the show that will replace the beloved Muppet*Vision 3D, another key element of the land that is vitally important is the food. Today we got a bit more information about that food, including a look at what some of it will be.
What's Happening:
- This morning a post on the Disney Parks Blog has given us a peek behind the curtain at the food coming to Monstropolis, including the Harryhausen's sushi restaurant and Archie's Scare Pig Pizza.
- The food itself is traditional, but everything has been given a significant Monstrous twist. This includes details like a fish cake that looks like an eyeball when you cut into it, or eggs that are green in color.
- With Harryhausen's, the goal was to make a location that worked as an upscale dining experience, but for all ages.
- Beverage Director Evan Rosenthal: "In a place like Harryhausen’s, it’s the swanky place that you go for a night out, but we want it to be fun for guests of all ages. Making sure that the menu appeals to younger guests, to older guests, and then challenging ourselves and taking things that we love and saying, is there something we can add that gets people talking about it and gets them to come back because it’s delicious and entertaining.”
- The menu at Harryhausen's won't only be sushi. There will be other dishes as well, including ramen, which the team is especially proud of.
- With the second location, Archie's Scare Pig Pizza, inspiration was taken from the other Monsters, Inc. movie, Monsters University, as the location is designed to be more laid back and feel more like a favorite college pizza joint.
- As with other Disney Parks lands, some food and drink have been pulled directly from the film. Monsters, Inc. fans know Blort, but the culinary team had to figure out what it tasted like.
- Check out this video from Chef Brian Piasecki, Director of Culinary and Concept Development, and Evan Rosenthal, Beverage Director, for their take on the food and drink they've designed.
- Both dining locations are set to open with Monstropolis in 2027.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Walt Disney World tickets and annual passes have seen a significant price increase.
- New lightsabers are now available at Savi's Workshop at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
- A significant change has been made to the pre-show at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
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