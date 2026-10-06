Walt Disney World Offers A "Sneak Shriek" at Monstropolis Food

Beverage Director Evan Rosenthal: "In a place like Harryhausen’s, it’s the swanky place that you go for a night out, but we want it to be fun for guests of all ages. Making sure that the menu appeals to younger guests, to older guests, and then challenging ourselves and taking things that we love and saying, is there something we can add that gets people talking about it and gets them to come back because it’s delicious

entertaining.”