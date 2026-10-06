Couldn't Miss This One This Year: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Getting Three New Holiday Songs
EPCOT is trying the Holiday Remix again, but this time with some familiar holiday classics.
Get ready to jingle those bells, as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is bringing back its Holiday Remix this year, complete with three new song additions.
What's Happening:
- During its first holiday season in 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT featured a Holiday Remix consisting of an original holiday song that played on all cars.
- This, however, was not well received, and so the overlay never returned. But now, it's coming back, but with three well-known Christmas favorites.
- From November 25 through January 6, 2027, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will give guests the opportunity to defend the galaxy to the tune of three holiday songs:
- “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Andy Williams
- “Chrismas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra 8
- “Christmas Wrapping” by The Waitresses
- These tracks will replace the six usual songs heard during the ride for the period.
- The Holiday Remix is just a part of the holiday fun at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which runs from November 27 through December 30.
- The Festival of the Holidays will include returning favorites like the Candlelight Processional, Living with the Land: Glimmering Greenhouses, Holiday Kitchens, and more!
- Meanwhile, a welcomed update has been made to the first pre-show of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Get your first look at some of the food coming to Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Walt Disney World Annual Pass prices are on the rise along with peak pricing for theme park tickets.
- An adorable set of Mickey-shaped souvenir plates are coming soon to select Walt Disney World quick service locations.
- Savi's Workshop in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has unveiled a new updated hilt theme, in addition to advanced light and sound effects.
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