Audio – Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Holiday Remix Now Open at EPCOT

Today marks the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays and guests can now experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Holiday Remix. We have the onboard audio from the new holiday overlay to the attraction.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT back in May and now the new attraction has added some holiday spirit with its “Holiday Remix.”

While the attraction itself remains the same, the audio for the new overlay features an original holiday song.

We got the chance to experience the new holiday overlay today and have shared the onboard audio in the video below:

About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:

When visiting the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion at EPCOT, guests get the chance to join the Guardians and save the galaxy from a celestial known as Eson.

The six songs normally featured in the attraction are: “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls “One Way or Another” by Blondie

