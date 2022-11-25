Audio – Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Holiday Remix Now Open at EPCOT

Today marks the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays and guests can now experience Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Holiday Remix. We have the onboard audio from the new holiday overlay to the attraction.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened at EPCOT back in May and now the new attraction has added some holiday spirit with its “Holiday Remix.”
- While the attraction itself remains the same, the audio for the new overlay features an original holiday song.
- We got the chance to experience the new holiday overlay today and have shared the onboard audio in the video below:
About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind:
- When visiting the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion at EPCOT, guests get the chance to join the Guardians and save the galaxy from a celestial known as Eson.
- The six songs normally featured in the attraction are:
- “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire
- “Disco Inferno” by The Trammps
- “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine
- “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears
- “I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls
- “One Way or Another” by Blondie
- Haven’t experienced Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind yet? Check out Mack’s review of the new attraction at EPCOT.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning