Gertie, Duffy and Ollie Get the Spotlight in Disney Jollywood Nights 2026 Merchandise
Disney has revealed the 2026 Disney Jollywood Nights merchandise collection, featuring a Gertie Loungefly bag, festive apparel, ears, ornaments, a Duffy mug and more.
The holiday season is getting a glamorous makeover at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and fans attending Disney Jollywood Nights will have plenty of exclusive merchandise to celebrate the occasion.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has revealed the official merchandise lineup for this year’s Disney Jollywood Nights, featuring festive apparel, accessories, collectibles and plenty of holiday sparkle.
- The collection puts several of the event’s most recognizable characters in the spotlight, including Disney’s Hollywood Studios fan-favorite Gertie, Duffy and Ollie.
- Perhaps the hottest item of the collection is the Gertie Jollywood Nights Loungefly Bag, giving the Hollywood Studios icon her own festive keepsake.
- Gertie also appears on the 2026 Jollywood Nights Pullover, which combines holiday imagery with the glitzy Old Hollywood aesthetic of the event. Vanity lights, stars, snowflakes and sparkling details swirl around the sleeves, while the front features the “Disney Jollywood Nights 2026” logo and Gertie wading in the water surrounded by holiday ornaments and sparkles.
- Guests can also add some Jollywood style to their holiday outfits with the 2026 Jollywood Nights Headband. The reversible design features three of the event’s iconic guests, including Gertie, Duffy and Ollie. One side showcases Gertie and Duffy dressed as Santa, while the other features Ollie with a bow. The bow is detachable, while the double-sided ears provide two different looks in one accessory.
- For collectors looking to take home a holiday keepsake, the Jollywood Nights Gertie Ornament puts the Hollywood Studios icon on the Christmas tree. The festive ornament is designed as a reminder of Jollywood Nights and the seasonal Gertie treats guests can enjoy around Echo Lake.
- Duffy also gets a stand out piece of merchandise with the Jollywood Nights Duffy as Santa Mug. The cozy mug features Duffy dressed as Santa with a cheerful expression, making it a festive choice for enjoying hot cocoa or other winter drinks long after the event.
- The new merchandise gives guests several ways to bring the razzle-dazzle of Jollywood Nights home, whether they are looking for a statement Loungefly bag, festive clothing, holiday accessories or a collectible for their Christmas tree.
- Unlike merchandise available throughout the year at Walt Disney World, the Jollywood Nights collection is exclusive to the seasonal event. Guests can find the merchandise at the shop located near Frozen Fractal Gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios during Jollywood Nights.
More Walt Disney World Holiday News:
- First Look at 2026 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merchandise
- The Muppets Are Bringing an Obligatory Holiday Overlay to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster This Festive Season
- Couldn't Miss This One This Year: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Getting Three New Holiday Songs
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