Disney and Macy’s Unveil New Collection Celebrating 100 Years of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The expanded holiday collection celebrates Disney, Pixar, and Marvel’s decades-long connection to the iconic Thanksgiving tradition.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is turning 100, and Disney is joining the celebration with a massive new holiday collection inspired by nearly a century of unforgettable balloons, characters and Parade Day memories.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Macy’s are continuing their celebration of the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with an expanded holiday assortment launching online today, October 7, at Macys.com. The collection will begin arriving in Macy’s stores nationwide on October 15, including the Macy’s Parade Shop at the iconic Herald Square flagship in New York City.
- The new Disney and Macy’s Holiday Collection transforms the history of the beloved holiday tradition into festive fashion, accessories, home décor, collectibles and gifts for Disney fans of all ages. The assortment draws inspiration from Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters who have taken to the skies above Manhattan over the decades, as well as the nostalgia and excitement surrounding the annual Parade.
- The collection builds on the debut of the new Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey giant character balloon and its accompanying product capsule, which was introduced this past August.
- Among the new offerings is the “Balloons Through the Years” collection, which looks back at Mickey Mouse’s first flight above Manhattan in 1934 and the many Disney, Pixar and Marvel character balloons that followed.
- Archival-inspired artwork gives the collection a nostalgic appearance, highlighting beloved characters and their appearances throughout generations of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade history. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Buzz Lightyear and Spider-Man are among the characters featured.
- The “Balloons Through the Years” assortment includes Isaac Morris jackets for the family, Mickey & Friends balloon denim, Loungefly balloon mini backpacks, ear headbands and pin sets.
- Fans can also find Hallmark blown-glass Mickey Parade ornament sets, Crocs totes and Jibbitz, sleepwear and additional holiday merchandise.
- Another collection, “March to Macy’s,” takes fans on a nostalgic journey through New York City. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto are featured as they make their way through Manhattan toward the milestone 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
- The designs draw inspiration from the look of vintage 1930s comic strips, bringing classic Disney character artwork to a variety of holiday apparel, accessories and collectibles.
- Highlights from “March to Macy’s” include puffer jackets, hoodies and commemorative canvas totes, along with a “March to Macy’s” snow globe, journals, JAKKS Pacific dolls and more.
- Marvel fans are also getting their own piece of Parade history with “Marvel’s Spider-Man and the Sinister Six.” Spider-Man made his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut in 1987 and has remained one of the most recognizable characters associated with the Parade’s giant balloon tradition.
- Inspired by Spider-Man’s battles with the Sinister Six, the collection combines classic comic book artwork with oversized graphics and bold colors. The assortment includes men’s and kids’ bomber jackets, polo-collar sweatshirts, graphic short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, enamel pin packs and a collectible skateboard.
- Additional Spider-Man merchandise includes figurines, boys’ T-shirts and barrel sweatpants, giving fans multiple ways to celebrate the Marvel character’s long-running connection to the Parade.
- The expanded collection arrives as Disney and Macy’s celebrate an important milestone for one of America’s most recognizable Thanksgiving traditions. By bringing together archival-inspired designs, classic characters and new holiday merchandise, the collection offers fans a chance to celebrate both Disney’s Parade history and the upcoming 100th anniversary.
- The Disney and 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Collection is available online at Macy's beginning today, October 7, with merchandise arriving in Macy’s stores nationwide beginning October 15.
- The collection will also be available at the Macy’s Parade Shop inside the brand’s Herald Square flagship in New York City.
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