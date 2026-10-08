Photos: Disney Springs Location Stands Vacant After Wolfgang Puck Ends Nearly 30 Year Dining Dynasty

The chef had three different restaurants over nearly three decades

It's the end of an era at Disney Springs as the last iteration of a Wolfgang Puck dining location recently closed and now stands dormant, waiting for a new tenant in the Town Center neighborhood of Walt Disney World's shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.

Since November of 2018, Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill welcomed guests in the newly built Town Center area as Disney Springs debuted after transitioning from Downtown Disney around the same time. The new eatery traded out the vibrant 90s neon aesthetic of the original Wolfgang Puck Grand Cafe on the West Side for a more rustic look with warm woods, leather, and softer lighting. This location operated for eight years, eventually closing its doors on September 13 of this year.

The closing of the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill - which was located across from the popular Chicken Guy! location, also near Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs - marks the end of an era for Wolfgang Puck and the Disney Springs/Downtown Disney area. The Wolfgang Puck Grand Cafe launched in 1997 and was a staple of the West Side neighborhood of the newly named Downtown Disney. The 22,000 square foot facility was actually several dining experiences all in one, with a casual dining room and sushi bar on the ground floor with a more formal upscale fine-dining location in The Dining Room on the upper level. This location closed in 2017, becoming Jaleo by Jose Andres.

Over in the Marketplace neighborhood, Wolfgang Puck Express was a more fast-casual location and was hugely popular amongst Disney Dining Plan users, citing it as the best value for the quick service credit. It served up high-quality items like wood-fired pizzas, fresh pastas, and specialty dishes brought directly to your table. After a brief reopening after the Covid shutdown of 2020, the location permanently closed its doors in October of that same year. It is now Eet by Maneet Chauhan.

With the closure of the final location, the Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill pictured here, all traces of Wolfgang Puck and his restaurants are now removed from Disney Springs after a long-running history that spanned nearly three decades. There has been no announcement regarding what will come to this now vacant location.

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