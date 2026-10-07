Coolers Become A Lot Less Cool as New No-Discount Policy Takes Hold at Walt Disney World Retail Locations

I'd like to buy the world a Coke, but not at full price.

Those Annual Passholders and Cast Members looking to save that little bit on a refreshing bottled beverage at Walt Disney World will now be out of luck as a new policy takes hold.

What's Happening:

New pricing stickers are starting to appear on coolers across Walt Disney World refrigerators and coolers in merchandise locations and gift shops across property with a bit of disheartening news.

Annual Passholders and Cast Members knew the best way to get a bottled beverage - soda, water, or otherwise - was to head into the gift shops and retail locations in lieu of outdoor vending booths and carts, that way they can get their retail/merchandise discount on drinks.

New stickers that are appearing (slowly but surely) on the coolers and refrigerators are now advising that discounts will no longer apply to these bottled beverages.

The "no discounts" catch-all term implies that this will apply to both Annual Passholders and Cast Members, and likely others like the Disney Chase Visa discount, if spending over a certain amount.

We spotted this particular sticker at Disney Springs inside Goofy's Candy Co., though Cast Members said that they are slowly rolling out across property while the new no-discount policy takes effect.

To show how slowly these stickers are being rolled out, (as of press time) about 100 yards away from Goofy's Candy Co. at Disney Pin Traders, their coolers still retain the former pricing stickers without this new detail. We expect that to change in the coming hours or days.

This change does not appear to be limited to Disney Springs, with the new policy taking place across property and inside the theme parks as well.

To be clear, Annual Passholders and Cast Members can still use their applicable discount for other items, but any bottled beverages they purchase alongside other items will be excluded from the discount.

The stickers and signage also indicates that you can still redeem your Disney Dining Plan credits on these items as well.

This new policy change was noticed at Walt Disney World, and it is unclear at this time if it will also arrive at the Disneyland Resort for cast members and Magic Key holders at that location.