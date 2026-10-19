Guitar-Shaped Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Loungefly Bag Finally Hits Store Shelves
Pick one up for yourself at Rock Around the Shop!
A long-promised Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Loungefly bag has finally arrived at the attraction's gift shop, Rock Around the Shop.
What's Happening:
- When merchandise for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets was first revealed back in May, a Loungefly guitar bag was among the items teased to be coming soon.
- Now, five months later, the bag has finally hit store shelves at Rock Around the Shop.
- The bag features patch-style cutouts of Kermit and Animal on the front, along with the Disney's Hollywood Studios logo.
- The strap features VIP passes for many of The Muppets, including Kermit and Miss Piggy.
- The back of the bag features the attraction's logo.
- Pick one up for yourself now at Rock Around the Shop, retailing for $100.
- Muppet fans will want to return to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster this holiday season, as the attraction is receiving its first-ever holiday overlay!
- For more on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, check out our coverage of the reimagined attraction ahead of its official opening.
- Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.
- And, if you're curious about the ride itself, be sure to read my review.
More Walt Disney World News:
- In honor of Veterans Day, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are introducing a new collection of military-inspired merchandise.
- Popular fandom clothing brand RSVLTS opened their first-ever pop-up shop at Disney Springs over the weekend.
- A new lineup of TRON Lightcycle / Run merchandise featuring Mickey and the gang has arrived at the Magic Kingdom.
- A new selection of menu items has arrived at locations throughout the Magic Kingdom.
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