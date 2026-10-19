Guitar-Shaped Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Loungefly Bag Finally Hits Store Shelves

Pick one up for yourself at Rock Around the Shop!

A long-promised Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Loungefly bag has finally arrived at the attraction's gift shop, Rock Around the Shop.

What's Happening:

  • When merchandise for Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets was first revealed back in May, a Loungefly guitar bag was among the items teased to be coming soon.
  • Now, five months later, the bag has finally hit store shelves at Rock Around the Shop.
  • The bag features patch-style cutouts of Kermit and Animal on the front, along with the Disney's Hollywood Studios logo.

  • The strap features VIP passes for many of The Muppets, including Kermit and Miss Piggy.

  • The back of the bag features the attraction's logo.

  • Pick one up for yourself now at Rock Around the Shop, retailing for $100.
  • Muppet fans will want to return to Rock 'n' Roller Coaster this holiday season, as the attraction is receiving its first-ever holiday overlay!
  • For more on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, check out our coverage of the reimagined attraction ahead of its official opening.
  • Moreover, there are several Easter eggs you'll want to know about.
  • And, if you're curious about the ride itself, be sure to read my review.

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