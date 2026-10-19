2026's Veterans Day Merchandise Collection Heads to the Air, Land, and Sea at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
The collection is now available at select locations at both resorts.
In honor of Veterans Day, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are introducing a new collection of military-inspired merchandise.
What's Happening:
- This year's Veterans Day merchandise collection is now available on store shelves at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.
- Featuring Mickey Mouse and patriotic designs inspired by all branches of the U.S. military, the collection includes a T-shirt, spirit jersey, mug, and baseball cap.
- The photos Disney has shared showcase the Walt Disney World version of the collection, but it's likely it will just be a logo swap-out for the Disneyland Resort.
- A special commemorative pin will also be available at Walt Disney World.
- Guests at Walt Disney World will be able to find the collection at the following locations, while supplies last:
- Emporium at Magic Kingdom
- Discovery Trading Company at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Creations Shop at EPCOT
- Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- World of Disney at Disney Springs
- Over at Disneyland, you can find the collection at these stores:
- Emporium at Disneyland Park
- Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure
- World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District
- The tradition of honoring veterans and military families will continue in November as teams across Disney will celebrate National Veterans and Military Families Month by honoring veterans, service members, and military families with special recognition, stories, and tributes.
- The special Veterans Day Flag Retreat ceremony will take place on November 11 at both Disneyland Park and the Magic Kingdom. These cherished ceremonies offer a meaningful opportunity to pause, reflect, and celebrate the service and sacrifice of the men and women who have served in uniform.
More Disney Parks News:
- Popular fandom clothing brand RSVLTS opened their first-ever pop-up shop at Disney Springs over the weekend.
- A new lineup of TRON Lightcycle / Run merchandise featuring Mickey and the gang has arrived at the Magic Kingdom.
- A new selection of menu items has arrived at locations throughout the Magic Kingdom.
- The chaos of Banana Ball is coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports in 2027 with the Banana Ball Open.
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