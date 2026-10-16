Photos: A Variety of New TRON Merchandise Enters the Grid at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom
Greetings, programs!
It has now been a full year since the release of TRON: Ares in theaters, but a selection of new TRON franchise merchandise-- some featuring Mickey and Friends entering the Grid-- has now become available for purchase at Walt Disney World. Check out Jeremiah's photos below.
What's happening:
- A variety of new TRON merchandise is now available in the Tomorrowland Launch Depot gift shop (adjacent to the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction) at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park.
- Let's go through each new item, starting with this cool TRON Lightcycle / Run hoodie ($69.99) featuring Mickey Mouse dressed as a TRON program on the back.
- Up next is a light blue TRON Lightcycle / Run t-shirt ($29.99) with a similar image of Mickey.
- Thirdly we have a TRON "Greetings Programs" t-shirt ($46.99) featuring the Fab Five (Donald Duck, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto) all sporting their Identity Discs.
- A similar design is also available in children's sizes ($39.99), but with the logo and tagline isolated on the front and the Mickey and Friends illustration on the back.
- Those looking for smaller keepsakes during their visit to Magic Kingdom may want to pick up the TRON "Enter the Grid" Mickey Mouse magnet ($14.99) and Mickey and Minnie picture frame ($29.99).
- A new TRON Lightcycle / Run tumbler ($34.99) is also available at Tomorrowland Launch Depot.
- Shield your head from the Florida heat while at Walt Disney World in this black-on-black (with white stripes) TRON Lightcycle / Run baseball cap ($32.99).
- And lastly, there's also a very simple TRON Lightcycle / Run "Limit: Not Found" t-shirt ($46.99).
More Walt Disney World News:
- Boys & Girls Club members have joined the Disney Dreamers Academy in a new initiative.
- The 2027 Banana Ball Open will take place at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports.
- Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can make use of a limited-time discount at Disney Store.
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