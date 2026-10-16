Photos: A Variety of New TRON Merchandise Enters the Grid at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

Greetings, programs!

It has now been a full year since the release of TRON: Ares in theaters, but a selection of new TRON franchise merchandise-- some featuring Mickey and Friends entering the Grid-- has now become available for purchase at Walt Disney World. Check out Jeremiah's photos below.

What's happening:

  • A variety of new TRON merchandise is now available in the Tomorrowland Launch Depot gift shop (adjacent to the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction) at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park.
  • Let's go through each new item, starting with this cool TRON Lightcycle / Run hoodie ($69.99) featuring Mickey Mouse dressed as a TRON program on the back.

  • Up next is a light blue TRON Lightcycle / Run t-shirt ($29.99) with a similar image of Mickey.

  • Thirdly we have a TRON "Greetings Programs" t-shirt ($46.99) featuring the Fab Five (Donald Duck, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto) all sporting their Identity Discs.

  • A similar design is also available in children's sizes ($39.99), but with the logo and tagline isolated on the front and the Mickey and Friends illustration on the back.

  • Those looking for smaller keepsakes during their visit to Magic Kingdom may want to pick up the TRON "Enter the Grid" Mickey Mouse magnet ($14.99) and Mickey and Minnie picture frame ($29.99).

  • A new TRON Lightcycle / Run tumbler ($34.99) is also available at Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

  • Shield your head from the Florida heat while at Walt Disney World in this black-on-black (with white stripes) TRON Lightcycle / Run baseball cap ($32.99).

  • And lastly, there's also a very simple TRON Lightcycle / Run "Limit: Not Found" t-shirt ($46.99).

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Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good