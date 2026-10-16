Photos: A Variety of New TRON Merchandise Enters the Grid at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom

It has now been a full year since the release of TRON: Ares in theaters, but a selection of new TRON franchise merchandise-- some featuring Mickey and Friends entering the Grid-- has now become available for purchase at Walt Disney World. Check out Jeremiah's photos below.

What's happening:

A variety of new TRON merchandise is now available in the Tomorrowland Launch Depot gift shop (adjacent to the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction) at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park.

gift shop (adjacent to the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction) at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park. Let's go through each new item, starting with this cool TRON Lightcycle / Run hoodie ($69.99) featuring Mickey Mouse dressed as a TRON program on the back.

Up next is a light blue TRON Lightcycle / Run t-shirt ($29.99) with a similar image of Mickey.

Thirdly we have a TRON "Greetings Programs" t-shirt ($46.99) featuring the Fab Five (Donald Duck, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto) all sporting their Identity Discs.

A similar design is also available in children's sizes ($39.99), but with the logo and tagline isolated on the front and the Mickey and Friends illustration on the back.

Those looking for smaller keepsakes during their visit to Magic Kingdom may want to pick up the TRON "Enter the Grid" Mickey Mouse magnet ($14.99) and Mickey and Minnie picture frame ($29.99).

A new TRON Lightcycle / Run tumbler ($34.99) is also available at Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

Shield your head from the Florida heat while at Walt Disney World in this black-on-black (with white stripes) TRON Lightcycle / Run baseball cap ($32.99).

And lastly, there's also a very simple TRON Lightcycle / Run "Limit: Not Found" t-shirt ($46.99).

More Walt Disney World News:

Boys & Girls Club members have joined the Disney Dreamers Academy in a new initiative.

The 2027 Banana Ball Open will take place at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can make use of a limited-time discount at Disney Store.