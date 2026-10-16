50 Florida Boys & Girls Club Members Join Disney Dreamers Academy in New Initiative

The first class of a new Disney Dreamers Academy are ready for their futures.

The Disney Dreamers Academy has spent nearly 20 years teaching America's youth to chase their dreams. Now, a new class of Dreamers is getting ready to start their journey as 50 kids take their place in the newest class.

What's Happening:

Disney Dreamers Academy is a youth program that has operated at Walt Disney World since 2008. The program is designed to help participants build their futures through educational experiences, mentorships, and career exploration.

Previously, DDA selected 100 high school students each year for the program. However, starting with the class of 2027, DDA is expanding in size and shifting its focus.

Through an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club, 200 middle school students will be chosen for Disney Dreamers Academy. The initial class will come from Boys & Girls Clubs in the Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, and Houston areas.

Yesterday, a kickoff celebration was held at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club, as 50 local kids were chosen to join the Disney Dreamers Academy.

Kids were treated to special experiences inspired by the four Walt Disney World theme parks. Disney characters were on hand for the event as well.

The new multi-year program will consist of experiences in the Dreamers' local community as well as at Walt Disney World.

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