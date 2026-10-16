50 Florida Boys & Girls Club Members Join Disney Dreamers Academy in New Initiative
The first class of a new Disney Dreamers Academy are ready for their futures.
The Disney Dreamers Academy has spent nearly 20 years teaching America's youth to chase their dreams. Now, a new class of Dreamers is getting ready to start their journey as 50 kids take their place in the newest class.
What's Happening:
- Disney Dreamers Academy is a youth program that has operated at Walt Disney World since 2008. The program is designed to help participants build their futures through educational experiences, mentorships, and career exploration.
- Previously, DDA selected 100 high school students each year for the program. However, starting with the class of 2027, DDA is expanding in size and shifting its focus.
- Through an agreement with the Boys and Girls Club, 200 middle school students will be chosen for Disney Dreamers Academy. The initial class will come from Boys & Girls Clubs in the Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, and Houston areas.
- Yesterday, a kickoff celebration was held at Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Hank Kline Club, as 50 local kids were chosen to join the Disney Dreamers Academy.
- Kids were treated to special experiences inspired by the four Walt Disney World theme parks. Disney characters were on hand for the event as well.
- The new multi-year program will consist of experiences in the Dreamers' local community as well as at Walt Disney World.
More Disney News:
- Take a look inside this year's Disney Dreamers Academy.
- Disney is expanding its youth sports initiative this year.
- Disney celebrates the small businesses that it supports in a new ad campaign.
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