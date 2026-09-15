Sounds of Disney: New Ad Celebrates the Symphony of Small Businesses That Bring Disney Experiences to Life
Small businesses from around the country make Disney magic happen every day!
Disney has announced a new ad campaign celebrating the amazing magic created by the small businesses that make Disney Experiences special.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is one of the largest employers in the nation, with a massive amount of money being generated each year.
- With over 403,000 jobs across all 50 states and an annual $67 billion of economic impact in the US, Disney’s newest ad campaign wants to recognize the individual work that makes that happen.
- Called “Sounds of Disney,” the new documentary-type ad highlights the everyday efforts that go into creating the magic of Disney, with the sounds of those jobs creating the melody of Steamboat Willie.
- In the ad, several different businesses are spotlighted to show off Disney’s reach into local businesses.
- These include longtime Disney Parks baked good supplier Le Chef Bakery in Montebello, CA; Southeast Dairy Processors in Tampa, FL who has supplied Walt Disney World with dairy products since 1971; Huron, OH’s Chef’s Garden, a family owned specialty produce farm that has supplied Walt Disney World for over 2 decades; and Las Vegas’ Sobel Westex, a linen supplier for Disney Parks and Cruise Line for more than 20 years.
- Several Disney cast members also had their hand in this project, bringing the small details together into a familiar symphony!
- Nicole Figueroa-Sierra, Associate Producer with Disney’s internal creative agency, Main Street, wanted to highlight the importance of small businesses that play a huge part at the House of Mouse.
- Music Supervisor at Main Street, Evelin Gracia, ran with that idea to turn that idea into a sound-first structure.
- Finally, Shaina Mirlis, Public Affairs Manager, Disney Experiences found the best way to bring that to life.
- Check out the “Sounds of Disney” campaign below!
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