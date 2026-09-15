Sounds of Disney: New Ad Celebrates the Symphony of Small Businesses That Bring Disney Experiences to Life

Small businesses from around the country make Disney magic happen every day!

Disney has announced a new ad campaign celebrating the amazing magic created by the small businesses that make Disney Experiences special.

What’s Happening:

Disney is one of the largest employers in the nation, with a massive amount of money being generated each year.

With over 403,000 jobs across all 50 states and an annual $67 billion of economic impact in the US, Disney’s newest ad campaign wants to recognize the individual work that makes that happen.

Called “Sounds of Disney,” the new documentary-type ad highlights the everyday efforts that go into creating the magic of Disney, with the sounds of those jobs creating the melody of Steamboat Willie.

In the ad, several different businesses are spotlighted to show off Disney’s reach into local businesses.

These include longtime Disney Parks baked good supplier Le Chef Bakery in Montebello, CA; Southeast Dairy Processors in Tampa, FL who has supplied Walt Disney World with dairy products since 1971; Huron, OH’s Chef’s Garden, a family owned specialty produce farm that has supplied Walt Disney World for over 2 decades; and Las Vegas’ Sobel Westex, a linen supplier for Disney Parks and Cruise Line for more than 20 years.

Several Disney cast members also had their hand in this project, bringing the small details together into a familiar symphony!

Nicole Figueroa-Sierra, Associate Producer with Disney’s internal creative agency, Main Street, wanted to highlight the importance of small businesses that play a huge part at the House of Mouse.

Music Supervisor at Main Street, Evelin Gracia, ran with that idea to turn that idea into a sound-first structure.

Finally, Shaina Mirlis, Public Affairs Manager, Disney Experiences found the best way to bring that to life.

Check out the “Sounds of Disney” campaign below!

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